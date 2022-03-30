ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Outlook For 1847 Goedeker

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

1847 Goedeker GOED is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 1847 Goedeker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. 1847 Goedeker bulls will hope to hear...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Eps
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC shares rose 10% last week despite making a questionable and potentially problematic investment in a gold and silver mining upstart. Growth is slowing at BuzzFeed, one of the many fading SPAC deals of 2021. Supply chain concerns are tripping up Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and it's about to end a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola Stock: 3% Yield Is Here

Recent sell-off has taken Coca-Cola stock close to its 35 year average yield. When the market panics, rationality goes out the window. People end up buying things they shouldn't (AKA bottom fishing) and sell stocks that they end up chasing later (AKA panic selling). In other words, sometimes babies get thrown out with the bathwater. This is where opportunity presents itself for individual stock pickers who are patient and can stomach violent sell-offs.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Corporacion America's Earnings Outlook

Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Corporacion America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07. Corporacion America bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down

Apple free cash flow has totaled more than $100 billion across the past four quarters alone. Netflix's price-to-earnings multiple has plummeted this year. The streaming-TV service-provider's slow growth is a concern, but it's also creating an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sensient Technologies And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although gold futures traded higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock

CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CTEK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock bulls will hope to...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Arrow Financial: Attractively Valued With A Flattish Earnings Outlook

Loan growth will likely improve this year on the back of the economic recovery in New York. Earnings of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) will likely remain somewhat flat this year. Economic strength in northeastern New York will likely drive loan growth, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. On the other hand, the loan growth will also boost the provision expense, which will restrict earnings growth. Meanwhile, the margin will likely remain mostly stable because of the combination of the fixed-rate heavy loan portfolio and the transaction-deposit heavy funds book. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.07 per share, down 1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Arrow Financial Corporation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy