TOPEKA — Kansas senators debated Monday extending an exemption from a local government-collected franchise fee to streaming giants such as Netflix and Hulu. Under Kansas law, cable companies are required to pay up to 5% of their revenue to municipal governments because they rely on the public right of way to deliver services to customers. Companies are also required to register with the Kansas Corporation Commission and pay a fee to the state.

