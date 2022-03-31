ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Don Tyson Parkway reopens, but multiple Springdale roads remain closed due to tornado

By C.C. McCandless, Jacob Smith
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kQ2i_0euI6e0400

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Springdale Police has issued an update Thursday morning on the road conditions in the city.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the city reported that Don Tyson Parkway has reopened in both directions. Caution is advised, as utility crews are still working in the area.

According to a post on their Facebook page, authorities say Old Missouri Road is closed from Emma to Robinson streets, Black Oak Avenue is closed.

Police say all traffic lights seem to be functioning but if you come across one that is not working properly, they ask you to use caution and treat it as a four-way stop.

If you do not have a need to be in an affected area authorities ask you stay away as workers are still trying to restore power and open the roads back up.

If you do find yourself driving in the affected areas please take your time and expect delays. Utility crews, city workers, and others are working to get things open.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tornado that moved through Northwest Arkansas on the morning of March 30 caused serious damage and has resulted in multiple road closures in Springdale. For updated current road conditions, visit www.idrivearkansas.com.

Below are updates from the City of Springdale and the Springdale Fire Department:

  • Very early this morning, several power lines and trees were downed by the storm. This also affected several traffic lights. The FD advised caution and recommended that drivers avoid these areas: Don Tyson from Thompson to Old Missouri, Black Oak Avenue, and Powell Street from Robinson to Don Tyson.
  • At approximately 9:00 a.m., the city stated that Old Missouri Road between Emma and Robinson “will be closed for much of the day.”
  • At approximately 10:00 a.m., the FD reported that “the areas of Thompson to Old Missouri and Lake Fayetteville to Robinson have seen significant damage.” Crews working in the area reported multiple downed power lines and gas leaks and strongly advised everyone to avoid those areas.

This list will be updated in the event of further closings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

