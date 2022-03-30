ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Natural Gas ETF Has Doubled Since January

By Mark Putrino
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The price of natural gas has been moving higher and if it continues to do so, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSE:BOIL) should follow along. In addition to...

Benzinga

Preview: Natural Gas Services Gr's Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Natural Gas Services Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Natural Gas Services Gr bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Sees Largest Outflow Since January: Is A Bull Run Incoming?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on-chain data paints a rather bullish picture suggesting that yet another bull run may be incoming for the world's first cryptocurrency. What Happened: Blockchain data firm IntoTheBlock said in a Tuesday tweet that Bitcoin saw over 15,000 BTC in outflow from cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday — for a market value of $631.3 million. The company said this is the largest such outflow reported by Bitcoin since Jan. 29 and added that "the last time BTC experienced a large outflow, it was followed by a significant rise in price."
Benzinga

Looking Into Core & Main Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Core & Main Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:CNM) short percent of float has risen 20.99% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.09 million shares sold short, which is 4.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Is This Natural Gas ETF Breaking Out?

The price of natural gas has been moving higher. And if it continues to do so, shares of the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) should breakout and follow along. A resistance level is a large group of investors who are all trying to sell at the same price. UNG has a resistance level at $19.00.
Benzinga

Peering Into Phreesia Inc's Recent Short Interest

Phreesia Inc's (NYSE:PHR) short percent of float has risen 3.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.62 million shares sold short, which is 3.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
FOXBusiness

Average gas prices could fall under $4 in coming weeks, expert says

The possibility that the national average of regular gasoline falls under $4 per gallon in the coming weeks is growing stronger, according to an industry expert. Although it's nearly "impossible to tell what will happen," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business that the "odds are rising, however, that we're heading back under $4" per gallon for the national average.
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
Money

Gas Prices Just Rose at the Fastest Pace Ever Recorded

It's not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren't quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You're...
