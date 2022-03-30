This Natural Gas ETF Has Doubled Since January

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on-chain data paints a rather bullish picture suggesting that yet another bull run may be incoming for the world's first cryptocurrency. What Happened: Blockchain data firm IntoTheBlock said in a Tuesday tweet that Bitcoin saw over 15,000 BTC in outflow from cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday — for a market value of $631.3 million. The company said this is the largest such outflow reported by Bitcoin since Jan. 29 and added that "the last time BTC experienced a large outflow, it was followed by a significant rise in price."

