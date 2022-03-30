ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

'Hero' 8-Year-Old Calls 911 After His Dad Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Eastern Washington

By Cameron Probert / Tri-City Herald
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 8-year-old was left to call 911 after his father passed out behind the wheel on a busy Kennewick street. The boy was in the car on the 600 block of Columbia Center Boulevard when his father...

www.chronline.com

KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper who lost his job over state’s vaccine requirement signs on with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Sheriff’s Office hired a former Washington State Patrol trooper who lost his job over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Late last year, Shane Widman spoke on ‘Real Network News’ about Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement. “At some point, I gotta believe people are going to say ‘enough is enough.’ I’m tired of being told what to do...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

