ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Minister denies ‘aversion’ to more fire regulation in years before Grenfell

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn0tc_0euI5pMC00

Former fire minister Brandon Lewis has denied at the Grenfell Tower inquiry that the Government had an “aversion” to increasing fire safety regulation in the years leading up to the fatal blaze.

The Northern Ireland Secretary was the minister for policing and fire services between July 2016 and June 2017, and prior to that was minister for housing and planning from 2014 to 2016.

He was also responsible for fire and resilience while working as parliamentary under secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) between 2012 and 2014.

He is the first politician to appear before the inquiry into the west London tower block blaze, which killed 72 people on June 14 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grV90_0euI5pMC00
The Grenfell Tower blaze on June 14 2017 killed 72 people (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Lewis told the inquiry that, during his time as under secretary at the DCLG, “a lot” of the meetings he had with the fire policy team were to discuss industrial relations rows between the Government and the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

These rows included strikes over pay and conditions and the sell-off of the UK’s main fire training centre.

In his witness statement to the inquiry he said that policing and foreign criminality were the “dominant” parts of his portfolio while he was policing and fire services minister, with fire policy “forming a relatively small part”.

The inquiry heard that there was an internal proposal to create a national regulator for fire safety in response to the 2013 Knight Review into the fire and rescue services.

According to the June 2013 proposal, the regulator would oversee “local approaches to supporting compliance and enforcement of the fire safety order” and would address “many of the concerns businesses have raised”.

A July 2013 email sent to Mr Lewis’s office was then shown to the inquiry.

It said that “(Lewis) was not keen on the idea of a national regulator, but further work should be done to scope with the option”.

Mr Lewis was asked by counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier QC why he was not keen on the idea.

He replied: “I don’t recall where I was at the time on it, but I imagine it would have been because of the the wider issues around looking at how we make things efficient (and) effective with the schemes that we already have.”

He told the inquiry that at the time he would have needed to ensure it “doesn’t just become another layer of regulation”.

“If we’re going to look at something like this, how do we ensure that it doesn’t just become another layer of regulation that doesn’t deliver anything meaningful over and above what we’ve got and the capacity to deliver through the machinery that’s already there?”

He denied this was a “generic objection” to the idea, as the email adds that further work must be done.

However, he said: “Conceptually, it’s unlikely that I would be attracted to creating another body on top of bodies we already have in existence.

“I’d be more interested in how we use the bodies we have got.”

A paper on the topic was produced by then-fire safety policy lead Louise Upton in December 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cM6tz_0euI5pMC00
Brandon Lewis is the first politician to appear before the inquiry into the blaze (Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Lewis told the inquiry that he does not know why the proposal did not progress any further.

The inquiry was shown the paper, which warned that the fire sector has not “stepped up to the plate” to deliver “a strong self-governing sector”.

The paper also warned that “without an effective sector-wide, holistic approach to fire safety, it seems that the Government’s policy of standing back to allow the sector to fill the space by Government is risky”.

It added that this policy risked the Government’s reputation on public safety as “no-one has any certainty on standards/benchmarks for appropriate levels of safety in non-domestic premises, and the policy of allowing the sector to fill the gap is criticised”.

Mr Kinnear put it to Mr Lewis that there was an “aversion” to increase fire safety regulation.

He said: “In reality, we’re dancing around the truth here, which is that there was an aversion to increase regulation, even in the face of failure by the industry to remedy the problems about competence of fire risk assessors.”

Mr Lewis denied this was the case, pointing to work done by the department to improve carbon monoxide testing and on smoke alarm safety.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Call for lawyers and oligarchs to be sanctioned over ‘abuse’ of UK courts

Law firms and individuals who “abuse” the legal system to try to shut down criticism should face sanctions, a committee of peers has heard. Journalists and lawyers told the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on Thursday that more needed to be done to cut down on so-called Slapps, or Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.
POLITICS
newschain

Government will consider public interest in releasing Lebedev advice

The Government will need to consider whether the release of information surrounding the ennobling of Evgeny Lebedev is in the public interest, Downing Street has said. MPs voted earlier this week to approve a Labour motion to force the Government to release documents about Boris Johnson’s involvement in the appointment of the media mogul to the house of Lords, following concerns about security advice.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brandon Lewis among MPs to give evidence at Grenfell Tower inquiry

Current and former MPs will give evidence at the Grenfell Tower inquiry amid union calls for politicians to be held to account.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will on Wednesday be the first politician appear as a witness at the inquiry, which is attended by bereaved family members and survivors of the 2017 blaze.Mr Lewis was a minister with responsibility for fire safety from 2016 to 2017.Stephen Williams, Lord Wharton and Gavin Barwell, all of whom were ministers with responsibility for building regulations in the run up to the disaster, will also appear, and former fire safety minister Lord Pickles.Matt Wrack,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#The Minister#Public Safety#Uk#Dclg#The Fire Brigades Union#Knight Review
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock say they will offer their homes to a Ukrainian refugee - but Boris Johnson refuses to open up No10 as Sajid Javid and Sadiq Khan say they don't have 'space or time'

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps revealed his family plans to take in Ukrainian refugees today - as Downing Street suggested that Russian oligarchs' UK mansions could be used to shelter those fleeing Putin's troops. The Transport Secretary said he would be among those registering on the Homes for Ukraine programme launched...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Grant Shapps was warned 4 months before P&O sackings that it planned cost-cutting changes, minutes show

Grant Shapps was warned four months before P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff that the firm planned cost-cutting changes on its UK operations, it has emerged.Minutes from a meeting with its parent company DP World reveal the transport secretary knew “commercial decisions” were looming and asked to be kept “informed”.Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the company’s chairman, told him it was threatened by “a new low-cost competitor from Irish Ferries”, saying: “This poses challenges in respect of P&O’s operations.”In response, Mr Shapps said: “I’m aware of the issues relating to P&O. I recognise you will need to make commercial decisions, but...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
BBC

P&O Ferries: RMT union raised concerns over Irish Ferries last year

A transport union raised concerns over a low-cost labour model used by Irish Ferries last year, the BBC has learnt. The RMT union wrote to the government saying it "appears either unable or unwilling to act" on Irish Ferries' low-cost labour model. It's the same model P&O Ferries is now...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign over fines issued for lockdown-breaching parties, says Angela Rayner

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for Boris Johnson to go after fines were issued by police over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.Ms Rayner has previously said that Mr Johnson should resign if he was personally fined for breaking laws imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, though party leader Keir Starmer earlier this month appeared to back away from this position in the name of “unity” during the Ukraine crisis.But following today’s Metropolitan Police announcement that 20 fixed penalty notices are to be issued for breaches of the criminal law, the Labour deputy leader...
U.K.
The Independent

Sadiq Khan pushes for ‘gross misconduct’ for officers in Child Q case

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for the officers who strip searched a black schoolgirl while on her period to be charged with gross misconduct after a report found racism had a role in their decision.A safeguarding report found that the “traumatic” search by Metropolitan Police officers at the end of 2020 took place at the girl’s school without another adult present, and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.Incidents such as those experienced by Child Q, not only foster distrust in the Met but actively hamper any efforts to police by consent.London Mayor Sadiq KhanIt said that racism...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing calls for resignation as police confirm 20 fines in Partygate scandal

Boris Johnson is facing calls for his resignation, after police confirmed that fixed penalty notices are to be issued in at least 20 cases during Covid lockdown law-breaking at parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.Downing Street denied that the imposition of fines of at least £100 amounted to proof that Mr Johnson misled parliament when he told the Commons last December that “all guidance was followed completely” in No 10.Declaring that the PM had “at all times … set out his understanding of events”, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said the prime minister will not comment on the outcome of...
U.K.
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
BBC

Wales self-isolation law end backed by Senedd despite concern

The Senedd has backed the latest changes to Welsh Covid rules in a vote, despite concerns from Plaid Cymru over the end of legal self-isolation rules. Ministers ended Wales' remaining major Covid rules on Monday, including the law on masks in shops. Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth asked why more were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy