Florida State

Land purchase will help preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor

wlrn.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida cabinet on Tuesday approved buying nearly 17,000 acres of land that are key connectors to help wildlife migrate through the state. It's the second major purchase since state officials put a priority on preserving natural land in those wildlife corridors. Seven parcels of land were approved for...

www.wlrn.org

Ron Desantis
#Florida Water#Wildlife Conservation#Conservation Easement#The Board Of Trustees
