France take on Ireland on Saturday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to continue their strong start to the tournament on home soil.They began the tournament in fine form, demolishing minnows Italy 39-6 in a match which saw barely move out of second gear. They are the second most successful nation in the history of the tournament, having won on six previous occasions, and are looking to add a seventh crown.Despite holding a comfortable lead at half-time against Wales last Saturday, meanwhile, the Irish couldn’t hold on in the second-half and will need a...

RUGBY ・ 5 HOURS AGO