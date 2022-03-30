ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Variety International Achievement in TV Honoree Cecile Frot-Coutaz Conquered Foreign Languages and Lands

By K.J. Yossman
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a quirk of fate that first set Cécile Frot-Coutaz on the path to becoming CEO of Sky Studios, to which she was appointed last year. “I think we all have [those] moments that have quite an impact on your trajectory,” Frot-Coutaz tells Variety. “You may not really realize it...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

How Foreign-Language and Indie Oscar Contenders Worked the System

This year’s Academy Award nominations are dominated by films from deep-pocketed studios, specialty divisions and streamers. Yet as most 2021 indies were sidelined to the Spirit Awards, a few such as “Drive My Car,” “Flee,” “The Worst Person in the World” and “Writing With Fire” managed to score noms in David vs. Goliath campaign battles.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ announces first all-Spanish-language drama

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A 10-episode medical drama called "Midnight Family" is now in production forApple TV+, and marks the streamer's first such show made entirely in Spanish.
TV SERIES
Variety

Banijay France Nabs ‘Guess My Age’ Format Producer Tooco

Click here to read the full article. Banijay has acquired Tooco, the production banner behind the non-scripted hit “Guess My Age,” to further bolster its French outpost. Under the pact, Tooco will be part of the Banijay France brand and will focus on originating concepts for the French and international markets. Tooco, spearheaded by Aurélien Lipiansky and Mikaël Moreau, has been delivering popular French formats, such as Le club des invincibles, produced with Banijay’s Air Production; and Guess My Age which has so far travelled to 22 countries, including Italy, Spain, and Germany. Tooco has several game shows at pilot stage...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Dyke
Person
Matt Brittin
Person
Simon Cowell
Deadline

Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky One#Foreign Languages#Television#Hbo#Sky Studios#Variety S Intl#French#American
Deadline

Stephanie Allain Inks Multi-Year First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group & HBO

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-nominated producer Stephanie Allain has signed a new first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO. The new agreement continues Allain’s relationship with the Studio, where she and her Homegrown Pictures production company has been under a first-look pact since February 2020. Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team, including Director of Development Gabrielle Ebron, will develop original scripted programming to be produced by Warner Bros. Television for HBO and HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and broadcast. Financial terms were not disclosed, but both WBTVG and HBO confirm it is a multi-year deal. Allain...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Korean Horror ‘Seire’ Delivered to U.S. Cinemas by Film Movement (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent distributor Film Movement has picked up all North American rights to award-winning folk horror film “Seire.” The Korean chiller will be released theatrically in 2022, followed by launches on home entertainment and digital platforms. The film takes as its central premise the Korean superstition that nobody in...
MOVIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Endeavor Content & Anonymous Content Form Joint Venture To Produce Scripted TV Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE:  Endeavor Content and Anonymous Content are teaming on a new joint venture focused on developing and producing premium scripted television series, Deadline can tell you first. As part of the partnership, Anonymous and Endeavor will serve as co-studios on all scripted television projects produced and developed under the deal. The new alliance will be led by Anonymous Content’s CCO, David Levine and Endeavor Content’s EVP, TV, Joe Hipps. One of the first projects to be produced under the deal include The Lazarus Files, based on the Stephanie Lazarus novel by Matthew McGough, which Deadline first...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: New Details About ‘CODA’ Cast’s White House Visit (Exclusive)

Talk about an awards season closer! On Tuesday afternoon, as the final round of Academy Awards voting wound to a close, the principal cast of best picture Oscar nominee CODA — Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant — was not on the campaign trail in any traditional sense, but was, of all places, at the White House.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina to Skip Oscars Broadcast for Second Year RunningBrutally Honest Oscar Ballot #2: 'Worst Person in the World' "Amazing," 'Licorice Pizza' Blatantly "Racist"Casting Society Artios Awards: 'Encanto,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'CODA' and 'Zola' Among Winners This much has already been disclosed...
U.S. POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
Deadline

Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Warrior Women’ Doc Heads To Smithsonian Channel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o, a documentary about a forgotten female army, is heading to Smithsonian Channel. The Paramount Global-owned cable network will launch the doc, which was originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, in the U.S. on Monday March 28. It will also air on its network in Latin America later this year. It forms part of its Women’s History Month programming. In the one-off film, the Black Panther star journeys across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labelled them, the ‘Amazons’ – who helped inspire the...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Steven Spielberg Faces Backlash After Calling “Squid Game” Actors “Unknown People”

On Saturday, Steven Spielberg spoke on a Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards panel at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, and the conversation turned to streaming services like Netflix and their willingness to take a gamble on casting “unknown” actors in lead roles. The legendary director is currently facing backlash on social media for his response, however, after he mistakenly cited the popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game as a show that features “unknown people.”
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

WWF report says online wildlife trade on rise in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A report by the World Wildlife Fund shows illegal purchases of wildlife online are growing in Myanmar in a threat both to public health and to endangered species. The report released Friday found that enforcement of bans on such transactions has weakened amid political turmoil following...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy