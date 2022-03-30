Variety International Achievement in TV Honoree Cecile Frot-Coutaz Conquered Foreign Languages and Lands

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO