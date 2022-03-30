ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No UK sponsorship visas approved for 70 Ukrainian refugees in Poland – charity

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
A charity which has helped around 70 Ukrainian refugees in Poland apply for UK visas says none so far have been approved in the 13 days since the sponsorship scheme opened for applications.

Volunteers for Love Bristol have arranged temporary accommodation for 70 Ukrainian refugees in and around Przemysl, in south-eastern Poland, while they wait to hear if they will be approved to travel to the UK.

The team is stationed in a disused Tesco site, which is being used as a reception centre for Ukrainian refugees, to help people apply to travel under the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which launched on March 18.

But so far everyone they have helped is still waiting for permission to come to the UK.

Love Bristol volunteer Andy Persson (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Volunteer Andy Persson said the demand is “quite overwhelming”, and the team is working 17-hour days, adding: “We’re definitely at capacity and beyond.”

The 57-year-old told the PA news agency: “It’s frankly embarrassing because we’ve got all the desks side by side with our big UK flag, and then there’s Germany next door, Spain on the other side.

“And we’ve been seeing people come in, people come to them, buses come in, they get everything sorted, straight onto buses – 200 people a day going straight off to Spain, Germany, France.

“People coming to us… we do tell everyone ‘it’s going to be two or three weeks you’re here before you go – are you sure you want to do that?’.

He said some refugees who initially inquired about how to come to the UK have changed their mind because it is more straightforward to go to other European countries.

The charity said it was told by a British official that some visas for Ukrainians trying to reunite with family have taken a month to process, while the fastest time is a week.

Some refugees have travelled five hours to Warsaw after receiving emails telling them to collect their visas, only to be turned away because they are not ready, it said.

Ukrainian refugees Viktoria Artemenko, right, and her children sit outside temporary accommodation in Poland (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Persson said he encountered an older woman in tears at the visa office in Warsaw on Tuesday, who had been forced to sleep on the train station floor the previous night.

The charity has found her accommodation and is helping her apply for a visa to join her granddaughter in London.

It has also arranged a match for a Ukrainian man who needs dialysis treatment every two days with a sponsor who lives close to Southmead hospital in Bristol.

Calling the situation “ridiculous”, he said: “If the process was simpler, we could do it much, much quicker and every person you ring, every person I’ve rung in the UK, really desperate to help, really keen to help, so generous with everything.

“And it’s just frustrating to know there’s that many people out there, we’ve got this many people who would love to go and take advantage of that, but it’s just the process in the middle of preventing it.”

Mr Persson said just one Home Office official has made contact with them on the ground, and said of the lack of official UK presence: “When you listen to what’s said in Parliament, when they talk about bending over backwards and all that we’re doing for the refugees, you come down here and see actually what’s happening, which is nothing.”

The volunteers have been helping Viktoria Artemenko, her daughter Violetta, 17, and son Vitaliy, 16, apply for UK visas.

Viktoria Artemenko and her children (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

They left their home in Pershotravensk, eastern Ukraine, and arrived in Poland five days ago, applying for visas under the sponsorship scheme earlier this week.

The family has been matched with a couple and their three teenage children who are in Manchester, and are waiting in temporary accommodation for a decision.

The teenagers want to continue their studies, learn how to speak English and make friends when they arrive while Ms Artemenko, 35, would like to get a job in beauty.

Speaking via a translator, she told PA they are “really thankful” for the family who are taking them in and are hoping to start a new life.

She said: “We believe this country will be our second home… we want to come back to Ukraine but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow, and we are ready to stay in the UK for all of our life.”

The family would like to reach the UK as soon as possible, and know they could go to another country “today or tomorrow”, but are “ready to wait for visas as long as we need”.

Ms Artemenko also praised volunteers in Poland, calling them “so kind, open and sincere”.

She added: “I don’t know the words which can describe what I feel in my heart.

“I’m so thankful for the team of volunteers, what they did every day for us, we feel their love and support every day.”

