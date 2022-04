Millwood Elementary School fifth-grader Mason Luoma receives a certificate award last week for winning a statewide essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Maggie Gurtcheff of the Sumter chapter presented the award to him in a ceremony. The focus of the essay contest was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Millwood had a total of 39 participants in the contest.

SUMTER, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO