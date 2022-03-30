Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM CDT. Target Area: Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate. * WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flood waters affect the lower TA 250 Training Area and Highway J east of Fort Wood East Gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CDT Thursday was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO