Marvel's Avengers is getting more Avengers: Infinity War content, courtesy of a new Spider-Man suit. After distancing itself from the MCU before launch, during launch, and for a couple of months after, developer Crystal Dynamics has been flooding players with various MCU skins via the in-game marketplace, suggesting these suits are selling at a much higher rate than comics suits and original suits. And this isn't very surprising; popular and recognizable MCU suits were always going to sell well. What is surprising is how long it took Crystal Dynamics to figure this out. That said, it has figured this out, and it's been tapping into this vein of microtransaction gold ever since.

