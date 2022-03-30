Khris Middleton on Giannis Antetokounmpo game-winning block: It shocked the s--- out of me

At this point, Khris Middleton has seen it all. For nine seasons, aside from the moments they’ve been sidelined because of injuries, he has seen every practice and every game of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA career. And yet, Tuesday night, he still couldn’t believe what Antetokounmpo did on the Bucks’ final defensive possession against the 76ers. “It shocked the s— out of me,” Middleton said.

Source: Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

What do you think about as a model? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g3nkqWmH5j – 4:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Good things happen for the Bucks when the Giannis-Jrue-Middleton triumvirate is on the floor. The Bucks are 33-9 when they all play.

Milwaukee is outscoring opponents by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions with them on the floor.

✍️ by @NekiasNBA: basketballnews.com/stories/explai… – 2:59 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rejected: Sixers lose to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 118-116 | Analysis inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 2:38 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Best and worst from Sixers-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around domination, Tyrese Maxey’s continued struggles and more inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #Sixers – 2:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.

Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)

Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)

Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))

Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)

Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)

Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)

Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.

#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Joel Embiid rips 76ers’ game plan after late collapse vs. Bucks: Next time ‘match up’ my minutes with Giannis’

https://t.co/1xXJTsdUQ8 pic.twitter.com/p1cB886wwS – 1:29 PM

Ted Davis @nbated

Heller & Davis with BS 12-3 @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL Giannis scores, blocks and tells Dad Jokes! Greg Gard joins us at 2pm. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/G4UKw1DFXi – 12:49 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Since we rarely talk about Giannis as one of the most dominant scorers in NBA history, just a reminder that only two players in league history have averaged >30.0 points/36 min in 4 different seasons: Giannis and Jordan (via @Basketball-Reference / stathead.com/tiny/tGzmP) – 11:22 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Best and worst from Sixers-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around domination, Tyrese Maxey’s continued struggles and more inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:52 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from March 29:

– K. Durant: 41 pts, 11 reb, 3 blk

– Giannis: 40 pts, 14 reb, 6 ast

– L. Doncic: 34 pts, 12 reb, 12 ast

– P. George: 34 pts, 6 ast, 4 stl

– D. DeRozan: 32 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl

– J. Harden: 32 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast

– J. Embiid: 29 pts, 14 reb, 7 ast – 10:39 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

From Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-saving block to the Bucks’ strategy to the starting lineup, everything about the Bucks’ win last night in Philadelphia was about defense.

A closer look at the Bucks winning with defense, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3218963/2022/0… – 10:32 AM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Did the NFL really ‘fix’ overtime? Can Lillard duplicate what Giannis did? The problem with the revised Rooney Rule & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @carronJphillips @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:31 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis: “It doesn’t really matter getting the No. 1 seed”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:19 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

According to NBA.com’s matchup data from last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points when Paul Millsap was his primary defender.

Millsap registered just under 2 minutes as Giannis’ primary defender. – 10:15 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Giannis might win the scoring title and defensive player of the year in the same season.

Here is the complete list of players in NBA history to do that:

Michael Jordan.

He, of course, won MVP in 1987-88. – 9:46 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks last night.

It’s the first time two players have recorded such a game on the same day since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/vpDkYBWQ6t – 9:21 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:

✅ 40 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 16-24 FG

Antetokounmpo has 11 career games in which he’s recorded at least 40p/10r/5a while shooting 60% from the field.

That ties Larry Bird for the most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/5YHPwlkEAr – 9:01 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Giannis is the MVP.

What are we doing?

Bucks are easily best team in the East.

What are we doing?

Nets have 2.5 players.

Celtics just lost their only prayer of stopping Giannis.

Heat best offensive player is their 6th man.

Philly zero depth + Harden history.

It’s the Bucks. – 8:58 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Best and worst from Sixers-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around domination, Tyrese Maxey’s continued struggles and more inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 8:38 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Comedian Giannis Antetokounmpo has a dad joke for you.

It’s no bueno. pic.twitter.com/9KgWXEUYlD – 8:17 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/pgfgWXhXQT – 8:02 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Best and worst from #Sixers–#Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around domination, Tyrese Maxey’s continued struggles and more inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 6:41 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rejected: Sixers lose to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 118-116 | Analysis inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 6:40 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

➡ Luka Doncic posts triple-double (32-12-12), Mavs push Lakers out of play-in spot

➡ Giannis scores 40 and the Bucks edge the Sixers

NBA recap, results and standings

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:37 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Perhaps someone from the #Bucks should pass along the fish sticks joke from South Park to Giannis Antetokounmpo. (FYI: He dropped from 10-1 to 9-1 in MVP market after victory over #Sixers) – 3:44 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Joel Embiid went on a 24-hour MVP press tour, then got blocked by Giannis at the buzzer to lose at home. – 2:41 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks send message to rest of NBA with impressive win over Joel Embiid and the 76ers

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 2:00 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia – a finishing flourish by Giannis Antetokounmpo and championship-level defense lead a comeback win over the #76ers as the #Bucks offer evidence to Doc Rivers’ point that they’re playoff ready. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:25 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rejected: #Sixers lose to Antetokounmpo and the #Bucks, 118-116 | Analysis inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 12:16 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and the team give their reaction to the block by Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 11:58 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Isn’t a regular season matchup the perfect time to see how bball Paul and/or Bassey would hold up vs Giannis? Like it’s better to learn that now than in the playoffs. Obvious solution is to just match Embiid/Giannis minutes. – 11:29 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

I have to keep it light around here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mEsqMJZAP4 – 11:24 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Feels like MVP voters got Giannis fatigue just as they learned how to pronouce his last name. Like, “He’s got 2, who else can we give it to?” Jokic was deserving last year & he or Embiid wouldn’t be a bad choice now. But Giannis is way better than he was when he went back-to-back – 11:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Giannis makes MVP case with 40 points, key block of Embiid to earn Bucks win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/gia… – 11:08 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Oh by the way, Giannis and Embiid have now both played in 62 games this season.

The 76ers have gone 41-21 in Embiid’s games

The Bucks have gone 41-21 in Giannis’ games

They’ve both scored 1,853 points this season

Giannis has more rebounds, assists and blocks – 11:07 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD on Giannis “His points are almost absolute like a guarantee. So it’s about playing physical–they got a great team that plays well off each other–so it’s much more than Giannis but you know his points, they’re going to happen so you just got to make them as tough as possible” – 10:57 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“He’s one of those players that establishes himself that like his points are almost absolute like guarantee.”

-Kevin Durant talks about “limiting” Giannis. pic.twitter.com/3MLO3GL2qg – 10:38 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers on his decision to go with Paul Millsap as the backup big: “Didn’t like DJ (in this matchup). We almost went with Paul Reed…but in Milwaukee (Giannis) was a tough matchup for Paul.”

“The first half (Millsap) was really good. The second half I thought he struggled.” – 10:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant on the idea of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday: “His points are almost absolute, like a guarantee… They’re gonna happen.” – 10:30 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kevin Durant was asked how his team can slow down Giannis. Durant asks what the reporter meant by that and answered that Giannis’ points are “absolute.” Basically guaranteed. – 10:30 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s much more than Giannis (Antetokounmpo) … But his points? That’s going to always happen.”

⁃Kevin Durant on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:30 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Giannis vs. Embiid delivers:

Tuesday: Giannis goes for 40-14-6 with the game-saving block in a W.

Last meeting: Embiid went for 42-14-5 in a W.

Both games decided on the final play of the game. pic.twitter.com/X7OjeAXwDT – 10:26 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on Giannis’ game-clinching block: “I thought it was close [between a clean block and a goaltend]. I probably should have gone up harder, but in that situation, I didn’t know how much time was left. So I was just trying to get the ball off or quickly up.” – 10:25 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, on Giannis scoring 14 points in the late 3rd and early 4th to get Milwaukee back in the game [1/2]: “I was on the bench the whole time. When I was on the floor, I really made sure that I was always there to help. I thought we didn’t follow up that strategy…” – 10:22 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

—Great Embiid hustle rebound

—Great Giannis block

—Oh and Harden’s 3 almost killed a guy

pic.twitter.com/BybJmabZcQ – 10:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rejected: Sixers lose to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 118-116 | Analysis inquirer.com/sixers/milwauk… via @phillyinquirer – 10:18 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid spotlighted the minutes where he was on the bench and Giannis went on a huge run as the turning point of the game. Mentioned that perhaps they need to match his minutes with Giannis’ in the future, noted he made an effort to offer help toward him whenever he was on floor – 10:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says that the team did not execute the defensive strategy to open the fourth quarter. They didn’t wall off the interior, and allowed Giannis to drive in single coverage. – 10:07 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, on his layup at the end that Giannis blocked: “I probably should have gone up harder, but I didn’t know how much time was left.” Said he rushed the layup to make sure he got it off in time. – 10:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer: “Giannis’ defensive instincts, defensive skills – just another big block. He does it again tonight. That’s just a special block.” – 9:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

About that Giannis block 👀

bit.ly/GiannisHuntsBl… – 9:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact — Giannis and Embiid are averaging identical PPG.

Giannis: 1,853 points in 62 games

Embiid: 1,853 points in 62 games pic.twitter.com/mxB41fYsK7 – 9:45 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Giannis and Joel Embiid have now each scored an identical 1853 points in 62 games — their 29.88 ppg marks put them just behind LeBron’s 30.13 – 9:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says he thought the Giannis block was a goaltend live, but after seeing the replay. He knew it was a block. He assumes the officials got it right because “they spent an hour and 20 minutes” looking at it. #Sixers – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I’m (almost) always going to default to Jokić, but I will not be disappointed if Giannis wins MVP in the end. – 9:33 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

re: GIANNIS. what a monster.

ruled clean after review. wins game. pic.twitter.com/k9a2rK1620 – 9:32 PM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

A week ago @Sam Quinn told you to bet on Giannis as MVP cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Doncic tonight:

34 PTS

12 REB

12 AST

1 TOV

His second triple-double in 30 minutes or less ties Giannis for the most all time. pic.twitter.com/kvBl4Jq0J3 – 9:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis tonight:

40 PTS

14 REB

6 AST

3 BLK

16-24 FG

The Bucks claim the 2 seed in the East. pic.twitter.com/yRlsvE5HaS – 9:29 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

laughing is really my only emotion watching Giannis now. nothing surprises me anymore. – 9:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 118, Sixers 116

– Antetokounmpo 40pts/14reb/6ast/3blk

– Middleton 22pts/9reb/7ast

– Holiday 19pts/8reb/10ast

– Lopez 17pts/3reb – 9:28 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Great game. Doc Rivers stunk out of TO late. Giannis just incredible. – 9:28 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Bucks 118, Sixers 116 thanks to Giannis’ game-saving block to go along with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Embiid had 29-14-7. Harden with 32-5-9. Sixers will drop to fourth in the tightly packed East standings.

Again, sign me up for this as a playoff series. – 9:28 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

What a bizarre ending to an awesome game. Giannis’s block was clean, turning it into a jump ball with 1.6 seconds to go – rather than the Sixers getting it out of bounds.

The tip bounces away, and Milwaukee comes away with a 118-116 victory – and, with it, the season series. – 9:28 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

GIANNIS. what a monster – 9:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Giannis Jokic

🤝

Game-winning blocks – 9:27 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

In real time that didn’t even look close to a goal tend. Sometimes Giannis just makes plays that you can’t believe would be possible. Add it to his highlight reel block catalogue. – 9:27 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That’s the tough part there for the Sixers. Would’ve been their ball on the out of bounds but by rule it’s a jump ball on the overturn.

Regardless, great block by Giannis. – 9:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Call is overturned. It’s a block by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lead 118-116 with 1.6 ticks left. #Sixers – 9:26 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Lmao Giannis is a god – 9:26 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

That’s easily a clean block from Giannis. And holy hell, what a quick reaction – 9:26 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Giannis makes so many winning plays. Dude is a winner. – 9:25 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Incredible Giannis game punctuated by what looks like a clean block there – 9:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Incredible defense from the Bucks on that possession, and another crazy block by Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of the game. – 9:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

I think this is going to be a clean block, and a jump ball.

Also, what a play by Giannis. Wow. – 9:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

They’re calling that block by Giannis Antetokounmpo on Joel Embiid’s putback attempt a goaltend.

It is being reviewed though. – 9:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Admire Giannis’ confidence, but he had Middleton wide open at midcourt to pass to rather than holding onto the ball and getting fouled himself. Made 1-2, Sixer still have a chance down 2. – 9:23 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Giannis goes 1-2 from the line and the Bucks are up 118-116 with 12.4 seconds left. Sixers ball after the timeout. – 9:22 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Lopez and Holiday switch. Antetokounmpo stunts. Embiid misses a mid-ranger. Bucks get the stop they need.

Antetokounmpo to the line for two. He hits the first, misses the second..

Bucks up, 118-116, with 12.4 – 9:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After Joel Embiid just missed a potential go-ahead jumper short at one end, Giannis Antetokounmpo goes 1-for-2 at the foul line at the other.

Philly’s ball, down 2, with 12.4 seconds to go. – 9:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Unsurprisingly, both Embiid and Giannis have been spectacular tonight in their own ways. – 9:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

An existential question:

Can you throw a lob so high Giannis can’t get it? I feel like Holiday just tried. – 9:16 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Giannis has long arms. pic.twitter.com/IYgtV8oezS – 9:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Holiday threw that thing to the rafters knowing Giannis would go up and get it. – 9:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Giannis is good. – 9:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Per the NBA live stats, Khris Middleton has accounted for 76.9% of the #Bucks points in the 4th quarter so far. – 9:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

108-106 #Bucks over #76ers with 4:55 to go in regulation.

Should be fun.

Antetokounmpo: 35/14reb

Middleton: 22/8/7

Holiday: 13/6/9

Embiid: 26/9/6

Harden: 32/8ast.

Harris: 20/10/5 – 9:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are just spamming the Middleton-Lopez pick and roll with Antetokounmpo on the bench.

And it’s working. – 9:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has passed #Bucks legend and current TV analyst Marques Johnson (@olskool888) for No. 8 on the franchise shot attempts list. – 9:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

And, the #Bucks have come back from a 14-point deficit with that Khris Middleton three.

Resets the game with 9 left to go in regulation. – 9:01 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Timeout by Doc Rivers after a Khris Middleton bucket in the lane makes it 93-91 Philly with 9:22 remaining. Milwaukee took advantage of a lineup with no Harden and Embiid out there for the first part of the fourth to set up what should be a very fun final nine minutes. – 8:58 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Not really Millsap’s fault that Giannis is taking it to him, but sheesh, that was a tough stretch – 8:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

There was the Bucks’ push to start the fourth, with Giannis in and Embiid and Harden on the bench. Sixers’ lead down to 93-91 with 9:22 to play. Embiid was at the scorer’s table when Doc called timeout. – 8:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Flagrant foul on Danny Green for a arm/elbow across Giannis Antetokounmpo’s face. The #Bucks star was down for a bit to collect himself – got up and made his two free throws, the last of which he followed with a fist pump.

He scored again on the free possession. – 8:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Review here in Philly after a foul by Danny Green on Giannis Antetokounmpo, which was a pretty clear flagrant one – not that the crowd here was happy with the call. Not a dirty play by Green, but just got caught in an awkward place in the air. – 8:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo took about 30 seconds to get up after that foul by Danny Green. But he got up and walked it off eventually.

It is being reviewed. – 8:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

76ers 89, Bucks 81 after 3. James Harden has 28 and 8, in what so far has been his best game in a Philly uniform. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-11-6 for Milwaukee. – 8:51 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 89, Bucks 81 at the end of the third. Giannis up to 28-11-6 after a burst at to close that period, including that dunk in the final seconds. Harden has 29-5-8. Embiid with 21-8-6. Should be a fun finish. – 8:50 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

It’ll be 2030, Giannis will be 35, and it’ll still amaze me how few dribbles it takes for him to get from half-court to the rim. – 8:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday misses a fastbreak layup = Harden free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses an uncontested 6-footer and putback = Embiid basket to put the #76ers up 10 again… – 8:28 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Fun half of basketball, Sixers lead 61-51. Strong start by Harden, strong middle from Harris, strong close by Embiid. Sixers shoot 9-18 from deep.

Do think the Bucks are looming. Giannis is creating some great 3-point looks with his drives, they just haven’t hit a ton of them. – 8:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 61, Bucks 51. Sixers are shooting 9-of-18 from 3, while the Bucks are 6-of-19. Harden with 16-3-5. Embiid with 13-4-5. Harris with 10-4-3. Giannis with 17-5-4. Sixers have also turned 8 Bucks turnovers into 9 points. – 8:06 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots his first free throws of the game at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter. – 7:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 27-24. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 10/5/2. Middleton has 9/3.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 112.5

DefRtg: 100.0

Net Rtg: +12.5

ORB%: 30.0%

DRB%: 100.0% – 7:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Fun first quarter here in Philly, where the Bucks lead 27-24. 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while James Harden had 12 and had two and-ones – including on a 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Harden with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor and did not go to the free-throw line. Giannis with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 7:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Bucks lead 27-24 after one. Harden leads all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting. Giannis A. has 10 for the Bucks. – 7:35 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Giannis right now:

10 points

5/5 FG

5 rebounds

2 assists

1 NASTY turnaround fade. – 7:32 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Giannis vs. Embiid at the rim is ALWAYS a movie.

Giannis got that one. He’s cooking right now. – 7:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s going to be a pretty picture.

Joel Embiid gets to the rim late and Giannis Antetokounmpo snuck in for an authoritative slam. – 7:29 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

That Giannis dunk pic.twitter.com/Mqo6JJjviq – 7:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid gets stripped and the Bucks go the other way to get an alley-oop for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bucks lead it 18-11 and Doc Rivers gets a timeout in. #Sixers – 7:25 PM

Wild no call by James Capers there on that Middleton hip check for Thybulle. – 7:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Wasn’t the prettiest start for the Bucks offense, but they lead, 13-11, with 6:44 left in the first quarter.

Middleton, who turned it over twice trying to throw lobs, leads the way for the Bucks with six points. – 7:18 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Another enjoyable ‘Unplugged’ interview coming tomorrow, at @TheAthletic…

But for tonight, with the Sixers and Bucks facing off in Philly, the last two are worth sharing again.

Giannis (@Giannis Antetokounmpo) – theathletic.com/3198930/2022/0…

Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)- theathletic.com/3213386/2022/0… – 7:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Washington HOFer Wes Unseld for No. 86 the defensive rebounds list. – 7:13 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Just filled out my @PrizePicks entry for tonight (with their Taco Tuesday discount for Giannis). Here’s who I’m rooting for this evening: pic.twitter.com/aUFuCayxrg – 5:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo will play today #Sixers – 5:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight. – 5:33 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable to play tonight for the #Bucks against the #76ers, joins Khris Middleton for their usual pregame routines. pic.twitter.com/Z51nfhwHqg – 4:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis and Embiid H2H stats, regular season and playoffs:

Record — Giannis (6-4)

PPG — Giannis (33.1)

RPG — Giannis (14.0)

APG — Giannis (6.8)

BPG — Embiid (1.9)

SPG — Giannis (1.5)

FG% — Giannis (53.4)

Tonight the winner will claim the 2 seed. pic.twitter.com/7NgNKzAg4h – 3:14 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA MVP race: Joel Embiid looks to make statement vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo; Nikola Jokic gains ground

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 2:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks’ injury report for tonight’s game in Philadelphia is about as clean as it has been all season long.

Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) – 1:27 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Something I found very interesting about the Bontemps MVP straw poll: Giannis finishes far behind Jokic and Embiid in first place votes… but right behind them in second-place votes. A lot of voters feel comfortable with Giannis over EITHER Jokic or Embiid… just not both. pic.twitter.com/WrpXJJYZlz – 12:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The top 8 in double-doubles are all international players.

1. Jokic 🇷🇸

2. Valanciunas 🇱🇹

3. Gobert 🇫🇷

4. Sabonis 🇱🇹

5. Vucevic 🇨🇭

6. Giannis 🇬🇷

7. Embiid 🇨🇲

8. Luka 🇸🇮

Seven of the 8 are European. pic.twitter.com/6oTKVtlhyM – 11:54 AM

“The shot went up,” Middleton explained. “Me and Jrue (Holiday), we kind of let Embiid slide past us, and we thought we gave up the potential game-tying layup. Next thing we know, we see this hand hit the ball to the backboard. It was this quick, much-needed block. It was one of the best ones I’ve seen, but not the best, obviously.” -via The Athletic / March 30, 2022

With the Nuggets’ playoff hopes on his shoulders, Jokic will not start burdening himself with MVP talk now. He has others to campaign for him. “We always call him it, because he is the MVP. Whether he wins it or not, we believe he is,” said Rivers. “But he doesn’t like talking about it. I don’t even think he cares whether he wins it or not. He really doesn’t. I believe that, honestly.” -via USA Today Sports / March 30, 2022

As the 2021-22 regular season winds down, it appears Jokic has the inside track to repeat. After Jokic finished just behind Embiid in the previous edition in mid-February, the four-time All-Star claimed 62 of 100 first-place votes in the third and final iteration of ESPN’s MVP straw poll, giving Jokic a clear — though narrow — lead over Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward and most recent back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. -via ESPN / March 29, 2022