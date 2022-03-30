ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As western drought worsens, Governor Newsom moves to bolster regional conservation efforts

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the driest first three months of a year in the state’s recorded history, Governor Gavin Newsom took steps to drive water conservation at the local level, calling on local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans, which require locally-appropriate actions that will conserve water...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing another year of parched conditions and pleas for conservation as the winter comes to a close with little of the hoped-for rain and snow. A wet December that dumped snow in the mountains fueled optimism as 2022 began, but the state may end this month with the distinction of the driest January through March in at least a century. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies Friday that they will get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised to start the...
Current snowpack readings are about one-third below average. – After California recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years of records in the Sierra Nevada, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced this week that it is spending an additional $22.5 million to respond to the immediate drought emergency.
