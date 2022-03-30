ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

U.S. Air Force reservist killed in crash

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4mml_0euI3jWK00

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A U.S. Air Force reservist died in a crash in Portage County Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis, 42, passed away in the crash near Shalersville at around 10 a.m. March 27.

Video shows wrong-way driver hit car on I-90 in Euclid

Predis was assistant director of operations with the 758th Airlift Squadron. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 19 years.

“Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, said in the release. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.”

According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, It happened on state Route 44 near milepost 20. Predis was driving a 2014 Toyota north. Roger Cooley, 58, of Ravenna, was driving a 2006 Ford F450 south on state Route 44.

Reports state the Toyota lost control, drove left of the center line and collided with the Ford F450.

Predis was killed. An unknown number of occupants in Predis’ vehicle, along with Cooley, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

70-year-old who kidnapped bus full of children, buried them alive approved for parole

According to the air reserve station, Predis’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air and Space Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and many others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man faces OVI charges in fatal crash with 1-year-old

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria man is facing charges after a fatal crash involving a mother and her 1-year-old baby. Logan Townsley, 22, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash on West Ridge […]
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ravenna, OH
City
Shalersville Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Fox 19

Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and injured two other people over the weekend in northern Kentucky, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 in Union at...
UNION, KY
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#The U S Air Force#Air Force Reserve#Traffic Accident#Airlift Wing#The Air Reserve
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Iraq
WTRF- 7News

Ohio daycare worker allegedly violently pulls out toddlers hair

An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.  Police are accusing  Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground. The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Army Times

1st Cav soldier killed in Fort Irwin training accident

A soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division was killed March 10 following an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the time of his death. He was 23 years old.
FORT IRWIN, CA
explore venango

Two Local Men Behind Bars After Emergency Personnel Respond to Overdose in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are in jail after emergency personnel were dispatched for a report of an overdose in Oil City. Officers of the Oil City Police Department, members of the Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Services were dispatched via Venango County 9-1-1 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to 11 Harold Street, in Oil City, for the report of a male overdose (unknown age).
OIL CITY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy