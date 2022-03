Louis van Gaal has warned Manchester United target Erik ten Hag off a move to Old Trafford, saying he "must choose a football club and not a commercial club." The Ajax coach is one of the favourites to be appointed United boss but Van Gaal - who spent two seasons in charge at United and lifted the FA Cup in 2016 - says his compatriot has a "difficult choice" about whether to come to Manchester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO