Utah changes statewide COVID response, shuts down testing sites

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah will be moving to a “steady state” format in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) announced on Wednesday that changes will be made to “bring the COVID-19 response more in line with responses to other infectious diseases.”

As COVID infections continue to drop statewide, health officials are pivoting away from COVID-focused efforts and slowly transitioning to “living with COVID-19.”

“The pandemic is not over but we are in a new phase,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the UDOH. “We have safe and effective vaccines, tests, treatments that work, and most Utahns have some immunity from vaccines or past infection. Living with COVID-19 will require us to use all we have learned over the past two years. We will use local data to understand what the case and hospitalization trends are in Utah. If these trends become concerning, we may need to consider protective strategies to prevent severe COVID-19 illnesses and to stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed. Our guidance will continue to change and adapt as we learn more and the pandemic progresses.”

Changes being made starting March 31 include:

COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated once a week instead of daily. Officials say this will mirror how often data on other respiratory diseases like the flu are reported

will be updated once a week instead of daily. Officials say this will mirror how often data on other respiratory diseases like the flu are reported State-sponsored community (free) COVID-19 testing sites will close. Closures include all Mako Medical, Nomi Health (TestUtah), TourHealth, and travel testing lanes at the Cannon Health building and St. George locations. Some sites may switch to a for-pay, private business model in the same locations while billing a patient’s health insurance for the test.

The state will no longer provide free travel testing. Many vendors provide options for travel testing; costs vary by vendor and test type, and range from approximately $75-$320 per test. Those needing a test will need to locate a provider that offers the type of test required by their travel destination.

that offers the type of test required by their travel destination. The Utah Transmission Index will be retired.

The COVID-19 hotline (1-800-456-7707) will reduce hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday.

The UDOH monoclonal antibody infusion site has closed. Officials say patients seeking treatments should talk to their doctor to find treatment providers in Utah. Patients’ health insurance will either be billed or they will be charged out-of-pocket expenses for treatment now.

“We know there are communities that need additional support during this transition, including people who face health, financial, educational, or housing barriers and other inequities that make it difficult to get health coverage and basic healthcare services,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, UDOH medical director. “We are committed to working with our healthcare partners to identify alternative sources of funding and innovative ways underserved communities can continue to access testing, treatments, and vaccinations.”

