ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah changes statewide COVID response, shuts down testing sites

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPKTu_0euI3DTC00

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah will be moving to a “steady state” format in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) announced on Wednesday that changes will be made to “bring the COVID-19 response more in line with responses to other infectious diseases.”

As COVID infections continue to drop statewide, health officials are pivoting away from COVID-focused efforts and slowly transitioning to “living with COVID-19.”

CLOSER LOOK: The length of your fingers may determine how sick you get from COVID-19

“The pandemic is not over but we are in a new phase,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the UDOH. “We have safe and effective vaccines, tests, treatments that work, and most Utahns have some immunity from vaccines or past infection. Living with COVID-19 will require us to use all we have learned over the past two years. We will use local data to understand what the case and hospitalization trends are in Utah. If these trends become concerning, we may need to consider protective strategies to prevent severe COVID-19 illnesses and to stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed. Our guidance will continue to change and adapt as we learn more and the pandemic progresses.”

Changes being made starting March 31 include:

  • COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated once a week instead of daily. Officials say this will mirror how often data on other respiratory diseases like the flu are reported
  • State-sponsored community (free) COVID-19 testing sites will close. Closures include all Mako Medical, Nomi Health (TestUtah), TourHealth, and travel testing lanes at the Cannon Health building and St. George locations. Some sites may switch to a for-pay, private business model in the same locations while billing a patient’s health insurance for the test.
  • The state will no longer provide free travel testing. Many vendors provide options for travel testing; costs vary by vendor and test type, and range from approximately $75-$320 per test. Those needing a test will need to locate a provider that offers the type of test required by their travel destination.
  • The Utah Transmission Index will be retired.
  • The COVID-19 hotline (1-800-456-7707) will reduce hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday.
  • The UDOH monoclonal antibody infusion site has closed. Officials say patients seeking treatments should talk to their doctor to find treatment providers in Utah. Patients’ health insurance will either be billed or they will be charged out-of-pocket expenses for treatment now.
TRAVEL: Which countries have ended COVID restrictions for travelers?

“We know there are communities that need additional support during this transition, including people who face health, financial, educational, or housing barriers and other inequities that make it difficult to get health coverage and basic healthcare services,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, UDOH medical director. “We are committed to working with our healthcare partners to identify alternative sources of funding and innovative ways underserved communities can continue to access testing, treatments, and vaccinations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

ABC4
ABC4

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois to shut down all community-based COVID-19 testing sites due to sharp drop in demand

After over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests at ten community-based testing sites in Illinois, officials are shutting them down as demand sharply drops. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday that operations at all ten community-based COVID-19 testing sites will end on March 31. The drive-thru sites were established in April 2020. Testing […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Axios Denver

Colorado governor dials back COVID response, shuttering testing and vaccine sites

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado Gov. Jared Polis is washing his hands of COVID-19.What's happening: Colorado will close 14 community testing and vaccine sites March 31 as it reduces its role in fighting the coronavirus. Other free testing sites operated by state and local contractors will remain open for now.On Wednesday, the state stopped shipping at-home rapid tests to residents, telling Coloradans to instead request them through the federal government.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of people relied on the convenience of at-home kits and drive-through sites in the fight against COVID-19.Now, definitive PCR tests and vaccines — including...
COLORADO STATE
WTGS

COVID testing, monoclonal sites closing across Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Citing a lack of federal funding, COVID testing sites and monoclonal antibody treatment sites are closing across the state. CDR Health, the company that operates several monoclonal therapy sites in Florida, announced Thursday all clinics except for its Tallahassee location will be closing at the end of the day.
RETAIL
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia about to restart its medical marijuana program?

Georgia lawmakers may be about to start over the state’s long-delayed medical marijuana program. A state House committee approved legislation Monday that would cancel the current program and authorize a new request for proposals (RFP) from companies interested in growing marijuana in Georgia and converting the leafy crop into low-THC oil for eligible patients.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Free Travel#Udoh#Utahns#Covid 19 Data Dashboard
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

Bill Protecting Abortion Rights Passes Colorado Senate, Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) — The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed the Colorado State Senate and is now on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature. HB22-1279 saw a lot of support and opposition, leading to nearly 24 hours of debate, before a final state House vote earlier this month. The bill gives every pregnant person a right to choose to continue their pregnancy or have an abortion. It also states that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of Colorado. With the governor’s expected signature, Colorado will join 15 states and Washington D.C. in protecting...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
The Independent

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Oregon will no longer require people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication, after a lawsuit challenged the requirement as unconstitutional.In a settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.Advocates said they would use the settlement to press the eight other states and Washington, D.C., with medically assisted suicide laws to drop their residency requirements as well.“This requirement was both...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCAX

Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials Wednesday said that the state this week will begin the process of transitioning some COVID testing and guidance procedures. Officials say COVID case numbers and hospitalizations continue to fall. The 7-day average number of cases has decreased 27% over the last two weeks and cases are down 94% since the omicron peak this winter.
VERMONT STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 community testing sites offering no-cost antigen tests

Testing sites in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles will offer antigen tests starting next week. – Beginning next week, COVID-19 community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo will offer antigen tests as well as PCR tests. Antigen test results will be available in less than two hours (often within 30 minutes), and PCR test results will generally be available in less than two days. There will be no cost to the patient for either type of test.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy