Dr. Farrell Seymore named Superintendent of Opelika City Schools

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A new superintendent has been selected for Opelika City Schools. According to a news release, Dr. Farrell Seymore has been selected by the Opelika City Schools Board of Education to fill the role.

Seymore has a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education (Biology and English), a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration, and a PhD in Educational Administration from Auburn University.

He currently serves as Principal of Opelika High School.

A unanimous decision was made by the school board to offer the position to Seymore, according to OCS Board Chairman, Dr. Kevin Royal.

“Dr. Seymore possesses the leadership qualities necessary to lead our system into the future, building on the strong foundation laid for him by Dr. Mark Neighbors and his predecessors. These qualities are tempered by humility and a genuine desire to serve the children of Opelika. He is greatly respected by his peers as evidenced by his positions of leadership in local and state organizations. We are excited to see what can be accomplished for the students of Opelika City Schools under Dr. Seymore’s leadership,” said Royal.

Seymore began his career with the Opelika City Schools in 1997 as a science teacher at Opelika Middle School. He became Assistant Principal of Opelika Middle School in 2002 and then Principal in 2007. He served in that capacity until he was selected as Opelika High School Principal in 2011. In 2015, he was named the Alabama High School Principal of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools. I am thankful to the members of the school board for this opportunity,” said Seymore. “The Opelika community is a special place with outstanding students, families, and teachers. It is my desire to continue to find ways to build on our mission statement of Educating Every Child, Every Day.”

Dr. Seymore shares two childrene with his wife Sarah.

