Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest medical student suggests she stuck patient twice with needle after he called out her pronoun pin

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth-year medical student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina bragged on Twitter about purposely missing a vein while drawing blood because a patient asked about her pronoun pin. "I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 72

Kenneth Gianetti
1d ago

The insanity of these "woke" people becomes more and more apparent each day. This woman does not have the compassion required to be a physician and should be gone.

Reply(6)
124
Sue garb
1d ago

Arrest Her, and Kick Her Out. For Goodness Sake, the Little TWIT Hasn't Even Graduated Yet, and She's Committing Medical Malpractice..

Reply(4)
117
Lucille Kujawa
1d ago

No way this person should get a medical license. Doctors need to be able to treat people who disagree with their beliefs with the same professionalism as those who agree with them. What she did was malpractice.

Reply
83
Fox News
Daily Fort Worth

Young girl contracted Covid-19 and died of complications after refusing to get vaccinated relying on false news on social media, her father warns

Many parents are having hard times to make their teenage children get the Covid-19 vaccine and this is probably the major issue why this age group has lower than expected vaccine rate so far. If they get infected, young people will probably recover from the virus easily, developing only mild or no symptoms at all in most of the cases, but getting vaccinated is still the best option we have to battle the Covid-19 virus.
SCIENCE
NBC News

North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests

North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks. About 10 kids who attend Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools came home last month to tell their parents the same story: Their bus driver gave them $5 to perform what she said was a Covid-19 test.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Doctors fighting racial health disparities face threats, harassment

Dr. Aletha Maybank joined the American Medical Association as its first chief health equity officer in 2019, determined to fight racial disparities in medicine. That work grew more urgent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deadly inequities in health care, and as George Floyd’s murder turned the country’s attention to the pervasiveness of systemic racism. The AMA issued a statement decrying racism as an urgent threat to public health, and Maybank focused on the organization’s efforts to “dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of health care.” That included supporting training for medical workers on implicit bias, as well as advocating for solutions to problems that had not traditionally been a focus for the organization, such as housing inequities and police violence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

In the 1940s, a young interior decorator fought California for recognition of her gender and her name. This is how she won.

This piece is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. On July 1, 1941, a 29-year-old interior decorator walked into a Los Angeles courthouse and filed a request that vanishingly few law clerks would have processed before: As a part of her gender transition, she wanted to change her name on her legal documents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
blavity.com

Teacher Resigns Over Viral Video Of Him Berating Students: 'You Can Be Another Statistic I Don't Care'

A North Carolina teacher resigned after a viral video on social media of him having a temper tantrum towards his students. Southwest High School administrators notified the Onslow School District of the verbal outburst that took place during the first period. Sophomore Cimayiah Josey recorded her teacher’s outburst and shared it online. In the video, you can hear Josey’s teacher angrily shouting at his students.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

