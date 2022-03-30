ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Ag-Grow Expo at Bulloch Co Ag Complex April 1 & 2

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulloch County Agricultural Complex will be hosting a mini expo, Ag-Grow Expo, April 1 – 2. The expo will...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
WSAV News 3

EOA to offer cooling assistance appointments to seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Cooling Program will soon be opening up to seniors in Chatham County. Qualifying seniors 65 and up must meet income guidelines and other requirements to be assisted. To obtain an appointment, potential applicants must call 912-721-7910 on Sunday, April 3, 2022, starting at […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Salina Journal

Ag industry highlighted in Salina at 57th Annual Mid America Farm Expo

One of Salina's biggest agriculture events is back for the 57th year as the Mid America Farm Expo comes to downtown Salina this week. Taking place between Wednesday and Friday, the expo will be at Tony's Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. More than 300 exhibits and around 275 companies from across the U.S. are heading to Salina.
SALINA, KS
WJCL

Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall introduces gun-sniffing German Shepherd named Goro

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. You might see a new furry face. On Tuesday, the mall announced the arrival of its new firearm-detecting security canine, 'Goro.'. The specially trained German Shepherd from Shallow Creek Kennels is provided by Brookfield Properties’ security partner Andy Frain Services. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
County
Bulloch County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

Where to get barbecue in Beaufort County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – South Carolina is filled with good places to get great barbecue, but what about Beaufort County? Where can you go to get some pulled pork or beef brisket in the county? Here’s a list of four places that can get you started. Duke’s Barbecue of Beaufort While this is a chain […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event. Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at...
CHARITIES
WJBF

Hotels back to full capacity and booked up for Masters Week

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- When golf comes to town, travelers can expect hotels to be completely booked in much of the CSRA. Tens of thousands of people flock to Augusta to attend the biggest golf tournament of the year and they need places to stay. Many people book for the following year, while they are still […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulloch Co Ag Complex#Ag Grow Expo#Crumpler Plastic Inc#Ag South#Bulloch Co Farm Bureau
Pleasanton Express

Ag education programs planned

Save the following dates for upcoming educational programs offered by the Atascosa County Extension Office:. April 19: Atascosa Cattleman Association Annual Meeting. Contact the Atascosa County Extension Office at 830- 569-0034 for more information. 2022 Beef Cattle Series. There will also be a Beef Cattle Series held at the Bexar...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
WJCL

Volunteers are key part to Club Championship's success

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Club Car Championship is now in its fifth year at the Deer Creek Course at the Landings. And during that time, volunteers have played a key role in the success of the tournament. “If somebody wants to volunteer, we have lots and lots of moving...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MassLive.com

City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy