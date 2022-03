In an effort to eliminate gender bias in the entertainment and advertising industries, SeeHer and Breakr are combining forces to launch an accelerator program today, designed to help three emerging women artists rise in their field. SeeHer is a global movement committed to positive representation — and equity — for women and girls in media. Leaders across the advertising, marketing and entertainment industries work together to shrink unconscious bias, especially as it pertains to age, race, body type and other physical and aesthetic attributes. SeeHer, launched in 2016, spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure, the first research methodology that...

