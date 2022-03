COLLINSVILLE - Loupe experts brought their skills and tools to the Riverbend last week for the annual International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Many who attended over the weekend had more than two decades with the exposition. Belleville resident Debbie Baldwin said she has been coming to the Gem and Jewelry Show annually for 22 years. "I love it," she said. "The prices are great. There's a fabulous selection. And the vendors are really good to us. "I like bling, and there's a lot of bling here today."

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO