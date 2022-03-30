ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Rangers-Red Wings; Golden Knights-Kraken

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. The New York Rangers (43-19-5) play the Detroit Red Wings (26-32-8) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET;...

SAY WHAT: 'WE KNOW WE CAN DO BETTER'

What was talked about following a 2-1 setback to the Avs. "They scored two and we only scored one, so yeah, our penalty kill has got to be better. Letting in too many goals the last few games. We've got to pick that up if we want to be good down the stretch here. The powerplay got us a big goal there, 5-on-3, we got a good look there in the third but didn't capitalize. 5-on-5, we played good in the first and second and in the third, they came out better than us. Overall, wasn't good enough."
Minnesota Wild Signs Alex Goligoski to a Two-Year Contract Extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2023-24 season. Goligoski, 36 (7/30/85), has tallied 28 points (2-26=28), 32...
Maven's Memories: 9 Memories At Age 90

People often ask me how -- and why -- I keep busy writing at age 90 and my answer is simple: my love of hockey and the Islanders comprise my prime sources of motivation. To celebrate my 90th birthday, I've chosen nine of my favorite memories derived from covering the hockey club over its half-century of existence.
Analytics with Alison: "Challenge Accepted"

A look at which teams are most involved in coach's challenges, which teams challenge the most, and the outcomes of each. It happened with 2:09 to play in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. Jordan Eberle carried the puck in the zone and eventually got net-front to knock in a rebound to get the Kraken on the board.
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Flames: 40 - 18 - 8 (88 pts) Kings: 36 - 23 - 10 (82 pts) The Kings of won their last five games in the second half of back-to-back's. The Kings...
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ BUF

Connor and Schmidt out, Heinola's play, and much more!. As the Jets begin their two-game road trip tonight in Buffalo, they will be without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt. Both players have entered COVID protocol and won't be available for tonight's game, tomorrow night in Toronto and Saturday's home game against Los Angeles. Connor was the only Jet to have played in all 67 contests so far this season, Schmidt had only missed one game. Connor is tied for sixth in the NHL with 82 points and is fifth in the league with 41 goals. Schmidt is the teams leader in points by a defenceman with 31.
SAY WHAT: 'IT ALWAYS RAMPS UP'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings. "It's a big game, right? It's a four-point game here. Obviously, they're going to be hungry and we have to be hungry as well and play with desperation. Games are big and we either go up by eight points or we go to four points, right? It's a big game and we've got to be ready to play."
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

With playoff seating on the line, the Kings heading to Edmonton for a big matchup. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 37 - 25...
Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 01.04.22

The Flames hit the ice at WinSport on Friday, preparing for Saturday's showdown with the St. Louis Blues. The following lines and pairings were utilized during the skate:. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk. Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Calle Jarnkrok -...
GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Red Wings, April 1

The set-up The Sens (23-37-5) were beaten 4-1 by Nashville Tuesday night in their road trip opener to drop to 11-18-3 away from home. Detroit (26-32-9) have lost four straight but did collect points in two of those contests after overtime losses, including most recently Wednesday night in a 5-4 defeat to the New York Rangers.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (40-18-8) vs. KINGS (36-23-10) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (90) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (57) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
Bruins, SCORE Boston And NHL To Host 2022 Willie O'Ree Skills Weekend

Boston will host 55 children between the ages of 12-14 from 15 different hockey programs throughout the U.S. and Canada to participate in on-ice and off-ice lessons designed to build confidence and teach life skills. The weekend was originally founded by 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Willie O'Ree, whose No. 22 jersey was retired by the Bruins on January 18, 2022.
Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
Devils to Host Nickelodeon Weekend at Prudential Center | RELEASE

Nickelodeon-themed game elements, concourse activations and more will be present during Devils home games on April 2 & 3. NEWARK - N.J. - The New Jersey Devils will host their annual Nickelodeon-themed games on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd at Prudential Center. Saturday's 12:30 PM puck drop against the Florida Panthers will feature kid-friendly programming with Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. properties. Sunday's 4 PM puck drop against the New York Islanders will feature nostalgic 90's Nick properties. For both games, there will be Nickelodeon concourse activations, contesting and game presentation elements tied to the theme.
