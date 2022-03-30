ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fans can register for 2023 PGA Championship tickets

By Erik Columbia
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Q5aV_0euI1CW300

(WSYR-TV) — Golf fans interested in attending the 2023 PGA Championship can now register for tickets .

The registry will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5, 2022. This will be the fourth time Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester has hosted the PGA Championship, but it will be the first time the course has hosted since the renovations to holes 5, 6, and 15 on the East Course.

“It’s again time to celebrate Major Championship golf on one of golf’s grandest stages, the revamped East Course at Oak Hill Country Club,” said Barry Deach, Championship Director of the 2023 PGA Championship. “For more than 40 years, Oak Hill, the Greater Rochester community and the knowledgeable golf aficionados of Western New York have served as warm and hospitable hosts for memorable PGA Championships. Our early projections for 2023 are very encouraging and the anticipation is mounting, so we want to outline the details of this new process.”

Registration to purchase tickets is free. Fans who sign up will be asked to provide their name, email address, and zip code. The registration will hold their place inline until it is time for them to purchase tickets. There is a limit to one registration per individual. Tickets will be available for purchase in June of 2022.

As purchase windows approach, registrants will receive direct communications on how to access and purchase available tickets from Opening Monday to Championship Sunday. These communications will detail the various ticket types, pricing, and programming available.

Active Duty, Retirees, Reserve, National Guard, and an accompanying guest (limit one) have the opportunity for complimentary daily grounds access to the PGA Championship, regardless of whether the event is sold out. Juniors 17 and younger are allowed free admission when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Junior tickets will be available at the Admissions Office at the main entrance on the day of admission and will be available regardless of a sellout.

Volunteer registration for the 2023 PGA Championship will open later this spring in advance of ticket sales. Oak Hill says volunteer positions are extremely limited and will fill up very quickly.

To receive more information and be notified when volunteer registration begins, go to pgachampionship.com/2023/volunteers.

Comments / 0

