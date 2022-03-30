ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Public Schools receives kindergarten PE bike program

By Christina Randall
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLj29_0euI1BdK00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten. The movement was launched in 2018 and a total of 545 schools are participating in the program.

Now, Springfield Public Schools received a complete Lean-to-Ride Program including bikes, helmets, and a curriculum from All Kids Bike. The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Springfield Public Schools RXII and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to HPE Coordinator, Brad Brummel, SPS is eager to begin the program.

“This program will provide opportunities for primary-aged students to learn the life skill of riding a bike,” said Brummel. “Students who have already learned this skill will be able to extend their learning-by-learning bike safety skills. By providing this opportunity students will be more likely to ride bikes safely at home and more likely to remain active throughout life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

