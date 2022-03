SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 22-cluster home development could be coming to the south side of Springfield if approved by the city council next week. The development is called “Reed Cottages.” It would be built right across from Olde Ivy neighborhood. Neighbors have mixed opinions about the development. A group of residents near the development does not want it there. They voiced their opinion to the council after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development on March 10.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO