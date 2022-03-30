Portion of M-32 Closed Following Crash Involving Two Semi Trucks

UPDATE: Michigan State Police say M-32 from US-131 to South Korthase Road has re-opened.

________________________________________________________________

A portion of M-32 in Charlevoix County is currently closed after two semi trucks collided, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a crash involving two semi-trucks on M-32 near Marker Road around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.

They say an eastbound semi lost control on the icy road and collided with a westbound tanker truck that was carrying 6,000 gallons of gasoline and fuel.

Troopers say a fuel tank ruptured on the tanker truck, causing a large hazmat spill.

They say M-32 from US-131 to South Korthase Road is currently closed for the cleanup.

A 28-year-old driver from Ohio was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Troopers say both drivers refused medical treatment.