9-time Oscars host Billy Crystal addresses Will Smith slap at his Broadway dress rehearsal

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Billy Crystal knows a thing or two about the Oscars.

And the nine-time Academy Awards host, who last hosted the ceremony in 2012, is the latest celebrity to address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comic joked about Smith’s wife.

“Oh man, we got through a show where no one got slapped,” Crystal, 74, joked at the end of the final dress rehearsal for his Broadway show, “Mr. Saturday Night,” according to a video published Tuesday by Deadline .

Rock, 57, upon seeing Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at Sunday’s awards show, joked about the “Red Table Talk” host, 50, about starring in “G.I. Jane 2,” before Smith — who would go on to accept the award for best actor that night — took to the stage to hit the comic.

The “King Richard” star, 53, apologized to Rock Monday on Instagram, noting his reaction was due to the fact that the joke referenced a sensitive subject for Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Rock has so far declined to press charges against the actor, though the Academy has started a formal review of the incident.

Though Smith received a standing ovation upon accepting his Oscar — for portraying Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams other stars are speaking out against Smith’s actions, and in some cases drawing backlash.

“There are consequences. There are big consequences,” Whoopi Goldberg , an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors member, said on “The View” Tuesday. “Nobody is OK with what happened.”

