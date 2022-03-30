ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s brother rejects Will Smith’s apology for Oscars slap

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

Chris Rock may be keeping quiet after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars but his brother has been anything but.

In a lengthy Twitter Q&A Tuesday, Tony Rock responded “no” when asked if he approves of Smith’s public apology, although it’s unclear if he’s speaking for his brother as well.

He also said Sean “Diddy” Combs was lying when he said Rock and Smith had made up.

While presenting the Oscar for documentary feature Sunday night, Rock made a seemingly off-the-cuff joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, stemming from her alopecia. Will Smith responded by storming the stage and slapping Rock , then yelling at him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

On Monday, facing backlash and a probe by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Smith offered a public apology.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Rock, meanwhile, is preparing to kick off his “Ego Death Tour” in Boston Wednesday night.

Tony Rock ended his Twitter Q&A by directing fans to his brother’s 2009 documentary “Good Hair,” which he produced, narrated and co-wrote. An official summary of film describes it as touching on “the way hairstyles impact the activities, pocketbooks, sexual relationships and self-esteem of the Black community in this exposé of comic proportions that only he could pull off.”

“Since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color,” Tony Rock tweeted.

One of the women who appeared in “Good Hair,” Philadelphia-based interior designer Sheila Bridges, has already publicly condemned Rock.

“Shame on you,” she wrote on Instagram Monday with a clip of her appearance in the documentary, sharing her own experiences with alopecia.

“Didn’t we sit down and talk at length about how painfully humiliating and difficult it is to navigate life as a bald woman in a society that is hair obsessed? As if life isn’t challenging enough out here as an unprotected Black woman?”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News
Daily News

28K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#Instagram
The Independent

Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online

New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy