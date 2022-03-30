ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Local Business Spotlight: Inspired Summit Adventures

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
 1 day ago
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2012, Shaun Deutschlander founded Inspired Summit Adventures with her partner and co-founder, Weston Deutschlander. Shaun and Weston met through their professional skiing careers. Inspired Summit Adventures is the platform where the Duetschlanders share their love and appreciation for nature and outdoor recreation through guided explorations.

“Inspired Summit was born out of a desire to share the profound experiences that come from being in nature, learning new skills, and exceeding personal expectations,” Deutschlander said.

The Inspired Summit Adventures team strives to foster growth and a sense of achievement for their customers. Deutschlander explains the company’s vision, “To create experiences that meet our clients where they are and help them reach far beyond their own expectations and perceived limitations.”

Inspired Summit Shop. Photo: Inspired Summit Adventures.

The Inspired Summit Shop, located in Jeremy Ranch, launched in July of 2021. “The vision is to have it be a place where we can host different educational and community events such as talks by known (and lesser-known) adventurers, naturalists, and other members of the outdoor community,” said Deutschlander, “We would like the Inspired Summit Shop to become a place that anyone can drop into as a resource or a place to just come and talk shop with our team or hang and share a cup of freshly pressed espresso or a cold brew.”

Inspired Summit Adventures is honored to operate in Park City. Deutschlander offers a nod of respect to trailblazers and the community. “Our favorite part of operating in Park City is knowing that we are part of a larger legacy of adventurers and business owners that came before and built an incredible community of outdoor stewards and adventures,” she said.


SOCIETY
Park City, UT
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

