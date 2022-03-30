Baltimore Symphony Orchestra To Perform Benefit Concert For Ukraine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with the Creative Alliance to raise money for the benefit of the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Tickets for the show will be pay-what-you-wish, starting at $10, with proceeds donated to the International Rescue Committee.

The concert will be held at Joseph Myerhoff Symphony Hall on the evening of Thursday, April 21. The hall’s namesake emigrated from Ukraine to Baltimore as a young child and later gifted the venue, the BSO said.

Conductor Jonathon Heyward made his BSO debut last month and will lead the orchestra in a program that includes the Ukrainian National Anthem and a poem by Taras Shevchenko.

“This program allows us to reflect on the universal tragedy we find ourselves in today,” Heyward said. “These works elicit feelings of outrage, sadness over the death of innocents, love of homeland, devout heroism, and the quintessential pride of the Ukrainian people. Through the power of music, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and hope for a more harmonious and peaceful world.”

After the show, guests can head to the lobby of the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, where there will be performances curated by Baltimore-based mandolinist Joel Michael-Schwartz. The BSO said Michael-Schwartz is of Ukrainian-Jewish descent and is the curator of Creative Alliance’s Baltimore Musicians’ Benefit Concerts for Ukraine .

Head to the BSO’s website to learn more and buy tickets.