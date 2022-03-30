Cartoonist displays artwork in Carroll County museum

Bill Weaver, Westminster native, is getting some buzz for his painting at the Taneytown Heritage Museum. They're showcasing his oil painting of his childhood home from April through August.

The oil painting is titled "Glenburn Farm," and he's proud to have it displayed.

His community knows him for his talent, but many didn't know his interest in art led him to creating designs for well-known companies.

Weaver's art education began with illustrating and cartooning with Art Instruction , Inc. He worked under Charles Schultz in his early years.

Some of Weaver's early assignments included the comic strip called "Peanuts," but then it was called "Sparky's Little Folks." This talent led him to open the Weaver Sales Corporation in 1976.

He designed logos for companies like DM Bowman, Tevis Company and the delivery truck layout for Utz Quality Foods. Weaver's design was the Utz girl reaching into a bag of chips, sitting over the distinctive maroon and brown waves running the length of the delivery trucks.

Weaver went on to take lessons for ten years from Barbara Snell in Hampstead, MD, after retiring in 2003. She taught him to paint with one of his favorite mediums, oil. He also enjoys sandpaper and watercolor.