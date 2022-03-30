ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New details emerge on Rochester Police sergeant who is a person of interest in homicide

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Melvin Williams entered the police academy in 2007. He worked his way up to the rank of sergeant in the Rochester Police Department. Based on records released by the City of Rochester Wednesday, he was a good cop. But since...

13wham.com

Comments / 9

Related
WHEC TV-10

Police release IDs of 2 killed in Sunday State Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police Tuesday released the names of the two victims killed in a deadly shooting on State Street early Sunday morning. Charles Robinson, 31, and Lonnie Keys, 28, both of Rochester, were killed. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at 471 State St. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Henrietta, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Person Of Interest#Police Academy#Rochester Police#Rpd#Ag
News 4 Buffalo

Victims in Genesee County double homicide identified

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of a Genesee County double homicide have been identified. The two men were killed in a building fire on March 11 at 10216 Alexander Rd. in the Town of Alexander and the incident was ruled a homicide. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call around 10 […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Man admits to killing another man in Rochester during argument over car

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is going to prison for 25 years after he admitting fatally shooting another man on a city street last May. Delon McNeil, 41 pleaded guilty March 18 to first-degree manslaughter for the homicide of Jaquan Hill, 25 on Cameron Street on May 3, 2021. Hill died instantly. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says the two were arguing over McNeil's car.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy