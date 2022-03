Oregon Ducks baseball coach Mark Wasikowski’s arm might have been tired of waving runners home in the first inning. A total of 10 Ducks scored in that initial frame as Oregon went on to cruise past San Francisco 15-5 in the first game of a brief two-game midweek series with the Dons. With the win, Oregon moves to 17-7 overall, while USF out of the West Coast Conference fell to 14-13. In the previous series with USC, the Ducks fell victim to a lot of hard-hit outs. But in baseball, things tend to even themselves out a bit. Oregon didn’t exactly pound the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO