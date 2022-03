WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good chances for rain and snow are on the way to Kansas for Thursday, with accumulations of snow likely in central Kansas by Thursday night. Meanwhile, many areas across central and eastern Kansas will see around an inch of actual liquid precipitation, with up to a third of an inch for western Kansas. The snow could potentially be heavy for a few hours Thursday night, but with temperatures near or just above freezing most of the roads will be wet and not slick.

