Environment

Cool and Wet weather forecasted for the month of April

q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbby Acone says La Niña is sticking...

www.q13fox.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

Wet Spring Forecasted for Farmers

Storm Team 18’s Chief Meteorologist, Chad Evans, is predicting a wetter than normal spring ahead for the WLFI viewing area. A wet spring could be in store for farmers this year. Storm Team 18 Chief Meteorologist, Chad Evans, is tracking the potential for above average rainfall and the increased risk for more severe weather.
AGRICULTURE
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: March 30 spring storm update

In today's video with Sven Sundgaard, the latest on the spring storm that is pushing through the region. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Not expecting much more snow accumulation today. But winds are going to pick up. Another midweek storm system next...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert: Cloudy, wet weather will continue Wednesday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will continue to move from the southwest to the northeast, leaving us cloudy and wet for the balance of the day. Highs will range from the upper 50s and lower 60s. This evening through tonight, more showers can be expected along with some rumbles of thunder. During the overnight hours, showers will become more scattered and some areas of patchy fog will develop; lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTAR.com

Arizona climate experts forecast good odds for wet 2022 monsoon season

PHOENIX – Arizona climate experts say the odds of either near or above-average rainfall are looking quite good with three months to go before the start of the 2022 monsoon season. The official calendar start of monsoon months is June 15. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said...
ARIZONA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is now sitting on the cold side of the weather system that brought rain and storms to the area yesterday. We'll keep light, scattered rain showers around through the afternoon and into the early evening as temperatures continue to drop. We'll fall into the low...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and breezy

To make the process less scary, they are offering activity stations at community vaccine clinics as well as hosting a sensory-friendly clinic at the museum. Some wet snow may also mix with this icy rain. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain showers. Updated: 12 hours ago. Areas of rain are expected to...
ENVIRONMENT

