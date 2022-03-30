ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

By Vivian Muniz
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACfYw_0euHxkN700

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday .

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had to be used in the extraction of some patients.

Those who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville.

The incident was caused due to an active snow squall in the area of I-81 around 10:30 a.m. The roadway was opened Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.

Crash cleared, I-81 reopened after deadly pile-up

Identities of the victims will be released once the families have been notified.

State police are continuing their investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drone video captures devastation after at least six dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway. Drone footage captured the staggering scale of the pile-up, showing the dozens of vehicles sprawled across the highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple...
ACCIDENTS
KTEN.com

Six students dead in Tishomingo crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- Six female high school students were killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision at a Tishomingo intersection. "We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today," said Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman in a letter to the community. "Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff."
TISHOMINGO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#The Goodwill Fire Company
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCNC

One dead in crash on I-485 inner loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, Medic said. The inner loop of I-485 was shut down near Gum Branch Road while crews worked to clear the scene and investigation the crash. The roadway reopened before the Tuesday evening rush hour.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NECN

1 Dead After Crash on I-95 in Foxboro

One person is dead after they were thrown from a car during a crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro, Massachusetts Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the single-car crash occurred on I-95 southbound, prior to Exit 12B. The crash caused significant traffic issues,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Newswatch 16

One injured after I-81 crash

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 Saturday night. The crash happened in the northbound lane near the Lenox Exit in Susquehanna County around 11:45 p.m. The car ran off the road and hit a rock embankment. That driver was taken to...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Shropshire Star

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
ACCIDENTS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy