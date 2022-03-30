Threatened suit never filed against Enfield police over 2016 arrest

ENFIELD — A man who threatened to sue local police over a drunken-driving arrest that his lawyer said was improper police retaliation for an earlier dispute never filed the lawsuit, Town Attorney James N. Tallberg says.

Local police Officer Allison Mount, who arrested Ronnie T. Salas Jr. on drunken-driving and other charges around 2:13 a.m. Aug. 21, 2016, believes she has been vindicated by his failure to pursue the lawsuit. Mount has asked the Journal Inquirer to remove a story on the threat to file the lawsuit from its website.

The Journal Inquirer doesn’t ordinarily remove stories from the website but will publish additional relevant information when it can be verified.

In addition to drunken driving, the charges Mount filed against Salas after the 2016 arrest were interfering with police, and two minor infractions, failing to have his rear license plate illuminated and refusing to show his driver’s license and registration.

Salas took the case to the verge of trial in Hartford Superior Court. But the day before testimony was to start in April 2018, he accepted a plea bargain in which he pleaded guilty to two infractions — creating a public disturbance and refusing to show his license and registration. He was fined $210 and ordered to pay court costs.

The infraction convictions didn’t result in Salas acquiring a criminal record.

Lawyer A. Paul Spinella filed a notice of intent to sue on Salas’ behalf in May 2018, claiming that the 2016 arrest was improper and that police used excessive force in the process.

In a telephone interview that month, Spinella said the 2016 arrest was pure “payback” for a brutality lawsuit Salas had filed against the Enfield Police Department years earlier over a Dec. 26, 2011 incident — also with Spinella as his lawyer.

Salas’ earlier lawsuit — and a suit filed by his brother, Frank Salas, over a closely related incident — were part of an extraordinary series of 10 brutality suits filed against Enfield police, most naming former Officer Matthew Worden as a defendant. Spinella represented the plaintiffs in most of the suits.

Frank Salas, who claimed in his lawsuit that he lost two front teeth in the incident, settled his case for $60,000, while Ronnie Salas settled for $25,000.

Worden was fired over his conduct in one of the arrests that led to a lawsuit, but was later allowed to convert his firing to a resignation. The person arrested in that case was Mark Maher of Windsor, who received a $250,000 settlement in his brutality lawsuit.

Mount said in an email to the Journal Inquirer this year that her arrest of Ronnie Salas in 2016 “was not retaliation as I did not know the officer in the other case referenced or who the defendant was.”

She didn’t respond to recent requests for further comment.

Ronnie Salas, who is now in his late 20s and was reached via Facebook, didn’t explain his failure to file the lawsuit over the 2016 arrest.

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Spinella said he would have to pull his file on the case to determine why Salas failed to file the suit.

“I’m sure it was the cost and expense,” he said.

A civil dispute can be settled without a lawsuit being filed. But the Journal Inquirer’s freedom-of-information request asked about that possibility, and Tallberg replied that the town had “no responsive documents,” indicating that there was no such out-of-court settlement.