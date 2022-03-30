ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Meijer LPGA Classic looking for volunteers

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwhWb_0euHxYjH00

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help run the annual LPGA Classic.

This year’s LPGA Classic will be held from June 13 to June 19 at Blythefield Country Club in Plainfield Township.

Volunteers can fill roles on 20 different committees for the event including Standard Bearers, Discovery Land, Transportation and full-scale Hospitality. There will also be a “General Volunteer” position that covers many different parts of the event.

The Meijer LPGA Classic plans to host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers over four days to play 72 holes. Proceeds from the tournament and other festivities during the week will benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program that “restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest,” according to a press release.

It costs $30 to volunteer for the event, which covers two official tournament golf shirts, one hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for friends and family, and meals and drinks during your shift. The volunteer badge also works as a weekly grounds pass and parking pass.

To sign up to volunteer, select a time slot at the Meijer LPGA website and Volunteer Services will send you to a location that needs your help when you arrive. Meijer is encouraging volunteers to register early since committees and shift times are first-come, first-served.

Last year, the LPGA tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries. All seven tournaments have raised more than $8.5 million for the Simply Give program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Kern Superior Court looking for volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Superior Court is looking for volunteers for its docent program. Kristin Davis, Public Affairs Officer for the court says they're trying to get the program back to what it was before the pandemic. We had a pretty good group of volunteers before...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bristol Press

Riding therapy center looks to bring back volunteers

BRISTOL – With the seasons soon turning and covid numbers dipping, the nonprofit Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center is looking to once again bring volunteers to its grounds to help in providing services for those in need. “We used to have hundreds of people volunteering and then covid hit....
BRISTOL, CT
WEAU-TV 13

Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
NEW HOPE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Sports
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester’s Litter Bit Better is Looking for Volunteers Right Now

Rochester's annual city-wide spring cleaning event is looking for volunteers right now to lend a hand and help make Rochester a Litter Bit Better!. It's always amazing to me just how much trash, garbage and other junk gets tossed into the snow along the roads and highways during our Minnesota winter. And all that stuff is still there now after the snow has melted, and needs to be picked up.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Looking for More Volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- We are less than 3 months away from the Zane’s Trace Commemoration! The festival is making a return after 25 years, just in time to celebrate the 250th Founding of the City of Zanesville. After planning for nearly 2 years, Rick Buck, The President of the Board...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lpga#Blythefield Country Club#Standard Bearers#Hospitality#The Meijer Lpga Classic#Volunteer Services
WVNS

Hospice of Southern WV looking for volunteers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want a way to give back to your community, or help those in need, there is one way you can do so right in Raleigh County. Hospice of Southern West Virginia is in need of volunteers, and the only requirement is the ability to connect with those who need […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBIR

GSMNP looking for roadside assistance volunteers

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for volunteers it's Roadside Assistance Program. The Roadside Assistance Program is supported annually by the Friends of the Smokies and allows minor roadside assistance to visitors. The volunteers will be assisting Visitor and Resource Protection rangers by...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WOOD

Work for the West Michigan Whitecaps this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for opening day and they want you to play for their team! It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans and they need your help. If you are looking for a job for the summer season the West Michigna Whitecaps have you covered.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KGET

BPD looking for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit

The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit. Starting in July, volunteers will go through an eight-week academy, which includes 24 hours of training and education. The three-hour classes are scheduled once a week during the evenings. The curriculum is comprised of 21 different topics including learning about the history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KXRM

HSPPR looking for foster care program volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to learn more about its foster care program. You have different life saving programs at HSPPR, but what’s special about the foster care program? Our foster care program at HSPPR is quite robust. In 2021, we sent over 2,300 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy