South Bend, IN

Jewish Federation hosting art show to aid Ukraine

By Maura Johnson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is gathering with local artists for an art show to support Ukrainians. The free art show will be held on April 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 3202 Shalom Way in South Bend. Sunflower-themed artwork by...

HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Pleads From Poland For Donations To Support Ukraine: ‘It Didn’t End’

Maks Chmerkovskiy pleaded with fans to continue supporting Ukraine with donations as he tuned into his live IG story from Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. If there’s one thing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Maks Chmerkovskiy wants people to know about the conflict in Ukraine right now, its that nothing is slowing down. Providing an update to fans from Warsaw, Poland via his Instagram, Maks urged people to keep supporting and donating to his native Ukraine, instead of getting bogged down by an activism hangover. “A lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing the support,” he shared. “We now showed Ukraine as a world that we can all do it together, and we have to continue probably doing that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsChannel 36

Former Bath Radio Show Host Provides aid in Poland

(WENY) -- Today marked the 18th of the Russian invasion on Ukraine. People from around the world have made efforts to support the people of Ukraine in their time of need. Radio journalist Sonny Delfyette, a former local radio host from Bath, extended a helping hand after traveling with Texas Baptist Men's relief team. He represented his news station, 90.9 KCBI Dallas, on his trip.
BATH, NY
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
WCVB

Local Jewish center collecting goods for Ukraine forces

BROOKLINE, Mass. — An estimated 3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries in search of safety, and there are many who haven't left that still need food, clothing and shelter. One Boston-area organization trying to help is the Jewish Educational and Cultural Center, Makor Center. Their primary purpose...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
POLITICS
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of the capital early Tuesday, while Russia's attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. While Russian forces carried on with the...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden heads to Belgium and Poland to address Russia's war on Ukraine

President Biden is heading to Belgium and Poland Wednesday to meet with NATO members and European allies on maintaining a unified front against Russia's war in Ukraine. He's expected to arrive Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium, where he'll meet with NATO allies, G7 partners and European Union leaders. Afterward, he'll head to Warsaw, Poland, to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address world leaders gathering in Brussels Thursday for an extraordinary meeting of the alliance.
POTUS

