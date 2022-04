If you've been looking for a Razer Wolverine controller deal to give you that edge in Elden Ring then these Xbox deals at Amazon are perfect for you. The whole family of Wolverine's (almost) have price cuts on them right now, and the pick of the bunch is the Wolverine V2 Chroma (in white) going for its lowest ever price. It can be yours for $127.50 right now (was $150). This offering not only gets you one of the best PC controllers going but also one of the best controllers for Elden Ring - its customisation options and back buttons can prove incredibly useful when remapping controls to make for more seamless combat/running away.

