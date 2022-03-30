ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wolf Among Us 2 story will "stand on its own"

By Elizabeth Fryer
 1 day ago
The Wolf Among Us 2 story will "stand on its own" for those who never played the original. Speaking to Edge magazine, Jamie Ottilie, CEO of developer LCG Entertainment - which took over after the closure of Telltale Games in 2018 - said that "we strive to design our narratives so...

