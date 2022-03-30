The Wolf Among Us 2 story will "stand on its own"

A new extended trailer for Sam Barlow's next game, Immortality, has debuted at the Future Games Show. Immortality is an upcoming FMV mystery horror from Her Story creator Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid Productions. The extended trailer showcased during the Future Games Show gives us an intriguing look at the "interactive movie trilogy", which sees you investigate the curious case of film star Marissa Marcel. With only three movies to her name that were never released, no one knows just what happened to Marcel. By digging into the rare found footage of the lost films, you'll start to piece together the stories of the movies, and examine behind-the-scenes clips to figure out what happened to the actor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO