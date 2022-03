Pretty much the same on the North Fork this week as last. Warming weather with mostly sunshine. Potholes breeding faster than rabbits, water running down the road and lots of mud. No doubt that will continue for several weeks as the snow melts. The river isn’t very muddy, but that will come soon. The river usually peaks the first week in June so I am glad to see this early runoff which reduces the chance of flooding, although there is a lot of snow remaining in the high country.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 HOURS AGO