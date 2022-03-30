ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

‘I’m not going to disparage’ Cherfilus-McCormick, Holness says as he kicks off campaign to defeat her

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n94M9_0euHvz0g00
Dale Holness speaks to supporters during a congressional campaign kickoff rally, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his campaign headquarters in Plantation. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Pledging to champion every segment of society, especially people with the greatest needs, Dale Holness rallied supporters Tuesday evening for his second attempt at winning a congressional seat.

He almost won the last time.

In a special Democratic primary in November, Holness lost by five votes out of 49,082 cast in the 11-candidate field. The winner, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, is now serving in Congress.

Holness said he wouldn’t engage in mud-slinging during the primary. “I’m not going to disparage the current person in office. The greatest power in our electoral process, I believe in America, is the power of ideas. We don’t go to war and shoot and kill people. We discuss issues and look for solutions.”

Holness illustrated his priorities and philosophy by pointing to the county budget he voted on in his previous position as a Broward County commissioner. He said the biggest single item was $300 million for operating the jail system, which works out to $161 a night to keep someone in jail.

He said it would be far better to invest in helping people solve their problems, rather than lock people up for some offenses. It’s more expensive, he said, “If we arrest someone because they have an open container of alcohol, because they loiter, because they shoplift a small amount of funds without giving them a chance to deal with the issues that they face, whether it be an addiction, a mental health crisis or a serious financial crisis.”

Local elected officials from several cities, along with community activists, praised Holness.

“You care about the common man and woman. You care about inclusivity. You care about justice. We know this is one of the most, you know, needy districts in the country. And you want someone who is a fighter for the people, who does not ignore the people that are usually forgotten about,” said Commissioner Mitch Rosenwald of Oakland Park.

“We’re here to support him. We’re here to make this happen,” said Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne. “Good luck my brother.”

The campaign kickoff was held under a tent in the parking lot of Holness’ campaign office and real estate office in Plantation. The mood was celebratory for many of the 100 or so people who gathered; between rounds of speeches there was salsa music and a DJ, along with Caribbean food.

Though Holness and his supporters exuded confidence, there were signs of the challenges leading up to the Aug. 23 primary.

The crowd was smaller than the kickoff rally held in April of last year when he announced he was running in the special election to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings.

And while elected officials from several city governments attended Tuesday, the more prominent supporters who attended the similar event a year ago — Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Sheriff Gregory Tony, Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman and Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers — weren’t present for the relaunch.

Many of the speakers raised a critical issue: money.

“We have to do much better than we have done in the last race as far as money is concerned,” former Lauderhill Commissioner Richard Campbell told the crowd. “I am going to make my contribution, my little contribution, and I hope that all of you here before you leave, you’ll put in a little and if you find something else in the future, you still put a little bit more. Because everything matters.”

Campbell said supporters sometimes ask candidates “why didn’t you do this?” during the campaign. “Sometimes it’s the money. It is we know what to do, but sometimes you run short with money. Please, please don’t put us in that position this time.”

A year ago, Holness was a sitting Broward County commissioner. Now he’s out of office running against an incumbent, a more difficult position from which to raise campaign funds.

As of Jan. 31, reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Cherfilus-McCormick’s campaign spent about $2.8 million in 2021, most leading up to the primary. She also had $1.3 million in cash on hand.

Most of last year’s spending and campaign bank balance came from funds Cherfilus-McCormick lent the campaign. Before her election, she was CEO of a family-owned home health care company.

Holness reported spending $624,000 last year and had $104,000 cash on hand.

The 20th Congressional District currently stretches from Miramar in southwest Broward to Riviera Beach in northeastern Palm Beach County, and includes most of the African American and Caribbean American communities in the two counties.

But the boundaries of the district for this year’s election aren’t certain. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans who control the Florida Legislature haven’t yet agreed on a plan for redistricting to reflect population shifts uncovered in the 2022 Census.

A special legislative session to work on congressional districts is set for April.

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics

Comments / 16

Deborah Frederick
1d ago

What a ridiculous waste of time, energy and resources. Surely there must be something of value he can offer to benefit the constituents more than this waste of time.

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
POLITICO

DeSantis' eerie quiet on Russia

In case you missed the Oscars last night, this happened before the Will Smith-Chris Rock dust-up that got all the attention: “Florida’s so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill gets called out by actors at the Academy Awards,” by Sun Sentinel’s Austen Erblat. Response — In the...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau GOP kicks off fall campaign with slate of state and federal candidates

Nassau County Republicans kicked off their fall campaign at GOP headquarters in Westbury Friday, introducing their congressional and state candidates, who sounded traditional party themes of lowering taxes, fighting crime and “rebuilding the economy.”. Republicans said they feel particularly optimistic about their chances in this fall’s elections, given high...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plantation, FL
City
Riviera Beach, FL
City
Miramar, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Lauderhill, FL
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Alcee Hastings
WDBO

Florida passes first-in-the-nation law restricting how race is discussed in the workplace

Florida lawmakers passed a measure yesterday (March 10th) that restricts how race is discussed in the workplace, the first of its kind in the country. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill. The target of the legislation is corporate training, barring any kind that makes employees feel discomfort or distress by suggesting they’re responsible for actions, quote, “committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Mental Health#Sun Sentinel#Democratic
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online

Social Media Calls On DeSantis To “Say Gay” And Focus On Issues That Matter. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an effort to repeal the ongoing airline mask mandate. DeSantis was […] The article DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy