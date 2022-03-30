Publix ending free prescription program on June 1: reports

The first-ever Publix store, which opened Sept. 6, 1930, at 58 NW 4th Street in Winter Haven, Florida. Jennifer Lett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Publix is ending a popular program that makes some prescriptions drugs available for free, according to reports .

“While we are no longer offering medications for free, many will still be available at Publix Pharmacy at little to no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans,” a Publix flier distributed to customers reads, according to the West Orlando News .

The medications are used to treat illnesses like high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetes, according to CBS Miami .

The program makes available antibiotics including amoxicillin, ampicillin, SMZ-TMP and penicillin VK, Supermarket News reported , as well as amlodipine for high blood pressure, metformin for diabetes and lisinopril for high blood pressure and diabetes.

The Lakeland Ledger newspaper reported that the medications could now possibly cost $7.50 for a 90-day or 14-day supply . Lakeland is home to Publix’s corporate headquarters.

The free prescription program, which started in 2007, will end on June 1.

Supermarket News reported that Publix announced the filling of the 100 millionth free prescription under the program in June 2020 .