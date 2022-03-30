ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Morris: Scores 17 off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Morris delivered 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Gary Payton II coming off the bench on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Payton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Payton to play 18.0 minutes against the Suns. Payton's Wednesday...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
ESPN

Mavs rout Lakers 128-110 with LeBron sitting, AD near return

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers 128-110 on Tuesday night with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis. James and Davis didn't play after being listed...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
Reuters

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to victory in return to Portland

CJ McCollum scored 25 points in his first visit to Portland as a visiting player to help the New Orleans Pelicans post a 117-107 victory over the slumping Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Brandon Ingram also scored 19 points and...
NBA
KFOR

Trae Young Returns Home, Leads Hawks to Rout of Thunder

Former Norman North and OU star Trae Young returned to his home state and scored 41 points and dished out 8 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nets first goal with new team

Leddy scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. Leddy already has two points in five games with the Blues, with his first goal for the team coming in the second period of Wednesday's contest. The defenseman is up to 18 points, 58 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating in 60 appearances between the Blues and the Red Wings -- he was shipped to St. Louis in a deal at the trade deadline last week.
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Posts modest output in win

Booker amassed 22 points (5-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Warriors. Booker struggled with his shot against Golden State, going just 5-for-21 from the field. He still managed to tie for the team lead in points, however, thanks largely to a 10-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. The star guard had scored 30-plus points in three of four contests entering Wednesday, so this was an unusually quiet performance for him. He also notched just two assists in the win, marking his second straight game with just a pair of dimes.
NBA

