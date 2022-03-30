ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers' Jose Urena: Contract selected by Brewers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Urena's contract was selected by the Brewers on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
NESN

Padres Contact Pirates About Acquiring Bryan Reynolds

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the San Diego Padres have contacted the Pittsburgh Pirates about a trade for Bryan Reynolds. Nightengale also noted that Padres pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been “mentioned” in the discussions. Reynolds was an All-star in 2021, hitting .302 with a .390 OBP, a .912 OPS, and six WAR. He had 169 hits in 559 at-bats for 90 RBI, 93 runs, and 24 home runs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Milwaukee#Tigers#Era#Mlb Com
Morning Journal

Four Guardians belt home runs in 10-3 spring training win over Brewers

The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
BASEBALL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers NFTs; fans can collect Yelich, Adames, Suter, more

MILWAUKEE - Candy Digital, in partnership with MLB and MLB Players, Inc., announced on Thursday, March 31 the launch of the 2022 MLB ICONS Leadoff Series NFTs that will bring Milwaukee fans even closer to their favorite Brewers players. For the first time ever, fans can collect NFTs of Christian...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Six-man rotation possible

Ashby could open the year as a starter if the Brewers elect to use a six-man rotation, something the team has yet to decide on as of Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. As long as he can throw enough strikes, Ashby has a future as a...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech on his 1st Cactus League outing this spring: ‘It felt good’

Jonathan India hit Michael Kopech’s second pitch of Thursday night’s game over the right-field wall at Goodyear Ballpark for a home run. It wasn’t exactly the start any pitcher envisions. “The second pitch I’ve thrown this spring, and I didn’t throw it with much conviction,” the Chicago White Sox starter said. “Big-league hitters, it’s going to happen if you don’t throw a pitch with conviction. ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Dominant in spring training

Brentz has allowed just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings in four Cactus League games. Brentz is looking to build off of a solid rookie campaign -- he went 5-2 with two saves, 15 holds, a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB across 64 innings last season. The southpaw's strong start to the spring should keep him in the mix for high-leverage situations, along with the likes of Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Amir Garrett. Brentz isn't likely to see a lot of save chances early on, but he could help in fantasy formats that count holds.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws four innings

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better. He's able to execute better, just in a much better place," the manager said. In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold back to have him follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. That would mean he'd pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and at the corner infield positions.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Spring struggles continue

Hilliard went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks. Hilliard appeared in 82 games for Colorado last year, but he hasn't been helping his case for playing time this spring. Across nine Cactus League appearances, he's hit just .190 with a homer, four runs, three RBI, three stolen bases and 10 strikeouts. If Hilliard's struggles carry over into the regular season, Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza will likely wind up seeing increased playing time in center field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw at the plate. Kramer notes Rodriguez's blast sported 105 mph exit velocity and then caromed off the wall with plenty of momentum, giving the fleet-footed outfielder time to circle the bases. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare Rodriguez has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to the precocious 21-year-old's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Surgery successful

White (groin) had successful sports hernia surgery and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury Thursday and was able to get surgery to correct the issue relatively quickly. White is likely to be placed on the 60-day injured list, while Ty France is now solidified as the starting first baseman for the Mariners heading into the 2022 season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy