ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Goat therapy helping people at Flathead wellness retreat center

By Kiana Hohman
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlJSj_0euHvspb00

COLUMBIA FALLS - Firefly Horse Company — located between Kalispell and Columbia Falls — is a wellness retreat center that offers a different kind of therapy to help patients heal.

They offer everything from equine-assisted therapy to goat yoga. Therapy through animals allows patients who aren’t seeing growth through traditional therapy to explore a different healing avenue and the potential for a breakthrough.

The facility uses horses, sheep, dogs, bunnies, goats and traditional methods to work with patients.

“There's something to be said about the connection that someone can have with an animal that really just evolves that healing into something completely different,” Firefly Horse Company business manager Laurel Gann explained.

Firefly is beginning to explore healing through goat yoga and is adding this unique healing method to its extensive programs.

We will have more on this during the Wednesday 5:30 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Lifestyle
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Flathead County, MT
Pets & Animals
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Columbia Falls, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
County
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Lifestyle
XL Country 100.7

Montana Anglers Asked to Kill This Fish in the Yellowstone River

A certain species of fish was recently caught just outside the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, and officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are concerned. An angler reportedly caught a smallmouth bass on February 19 on the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone River. Smallmouth bass are not native to the upper Yellowstone River, and wildlife officials are worried that their presence may impact and pose threats to populations of fish that are native to the region.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equine Assisted Therapy#Goats#Horse#Dog#Flathead#Columbia#Firefly Horse Company
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
XL Country 100.7

Body of Montana Hiker Reportedly Attacked by Grizzly Found

The search for a missing hiker south of Livingston has come to an end after crews discovered a body on Friday. The Park County Sheriff's Office reported that search & rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker on Friday. Crews had spent the last couple of days searching for the overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area near Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
96.7 KISS FM

10 Incredibly Boring Towns To Avoid in Montana

We talk about the beauty and fun many Montana cities and towns bring to the table. We have to be honest and realize there are also some boring spots you should avoid. When people think of places to visit Montana, they instantly think of Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish, or even Butte. These cities are destinations with exciting features from being close to national parks, like Yellowstone or Glacier, or having an exciting history in our state and activities to check out.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy