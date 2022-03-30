Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Day-to-day after dental procedure

Manaea recorded seven strikeouts and allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over 5.2 innings during a Cactus League loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. The left-hander was in midseason form as his numbers indicate, making it two straight strong performances for Manaea after a rocky spring debut against the Reds back on March 19. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Manaea retired nine straight hitters at one point against a Dodgers lineup replete with regulars, recorded all seven of his punchouts on swinging strikes and was especially effective with his slider. "My sliders over the past two games have just gotten better and better," Manaea said. "I feel like I'm really starting to rip it and not worried about placing it somewhere and trying to make it do something. I just get my grip and let it go."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO